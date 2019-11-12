Travis Tritt is coming home again.
As with the previous homecoming concerts he performed in at the Fox Theatre in Midtown during the 1990s, the Marietta native and country music star is returning to the venue for his Thanksgiving Homecoming Show Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. For this event he’s bringing along the Charlie Daniels Band and his daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt.
“We used to do (homecoming shows) every year around the holidays, and we’d have guests come in that would perform with us,” said Tritt, who lives in Paulding County. “Those were so much fun and we had such a good time with those that we thought about the idea of trying to do them again.
“So this year, as it worked out, Charlie Daniels and I have been touring together a lot, and we were able to secure the venue, which is the Fox Theatre — one of my favorite places to play. So, we were very excited about the opportunity to play. Not only to return to the homecoming shows, but also to get a chance to do it with one of my favorite people, that is, Charlie Daniels, and at one of my favorite places to play in the entire country, i.e. the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.”
Daniels, who has been touring with Tritt for about 30 years, including much of 2019, is equally excited about the concert. In years past Daniels, who lives in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, has hosted a similar Volunteer Jam concert nearby in Nashville.
“It’s Travis’ homecoming concert and he’s a good friend of mine,” he said. “I know what it means to play in front of the home folks and he does, too. He’s shared that with me with the Volunteer Jam. It’s my first opportunity to do a show for him and his hometown. It’s going to be a banner night for everybody.”
Daniels is known for his 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia, which won Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its release in May, it’s been covered by artists ranging from The Chipmunks and The Muppets to Primus, the Zac Brown Band and Keith Urban.
Daniels is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.
What you may not know is he’s the author of seven books, and he and his band have recorded several gospel songs and hymns, winning two Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for his albums.
Tritt has 19 Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” With a career spanning nearly 30 years, he’s produced millions in album sales and won two Grammy Awards.
Tyler gained fame in 2013 when, as a 15-year-old, she and her father released their version of the Don Henley and Patty Smyth hit “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough.” To date, the YouTube video of the Tritts’ duet has been viewed nearly 12 million times.
Both musicians said they’ve performed countless times at the Fox, dating back to the mid-70s for Daniels and the early ’90s for Tritt, who added the two performed with Marty Stuart in the Holiday Homecoming show Dec. 28, 1992. Like Tritt, Daniels said the Fox is one of his favorite venues to perform in.
“With these old theaters, there’s just not many left anymore,” he said. “The acoustics are great and there’s not a bad seat in the house. They’re an absolute joy to perform in, especially with a show with Travis. We’re just glad to be a part of it and want it to go well. We’ll give you a good show. You can depend on that.”
Said Tritt, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been back to the Fox, and it is by far one of my favorite places to play, anywhere. I started out playing at The Fox Theatre back in the late ’80s when I was opening up for acts like Dwight Yoakam and Buck Owens.”
Both said they’re excited to perform with Tyler Reese.
“I’m extremely proud of (her),” Tritt said. “I’m extremely proud of her talent and how much it has grown, and how much it has advanced over the last few years. The first time she worked with me she was only 14, and now she is 21 and she just gets better and better each time that I see her.”
Said Daniels, “The only time I’ve performed with her is when we had Tyler at the Volunteer Jam a few years ago. She is an extremely talented young lady. If she wants it, and I feel she does, she’s got a career in the music business.”
Daniels, 83, who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, lived in two south Georgia towns – Baxley and Valdosta – as a child. He founded the Journey Home Project, a Lebanon, Tennessee-based nonprofit that connects donors to veterans organizations. It helps military personnel transitioning into civilian life do so more easily by providing financial and other support for veterans dealing with physical or mental health problems such as PTSD.
In April he appeared at a private Buckhead event that raised nearly $200,000 for both his charity and Shepherd Center’s SHARE Military Initiative, a rehabilitation program helping veterans deal with combat-related injuries, PTSD and other problems. Daniels said he started the project because he’s “a lifelong patriot.”
“I was born (just before) the Second World War,” he said. “From when I was 5 to 10 years old, we were in the middle of it. I come from a seacoast town, Wilmington, and it played a strategic part in the war. It was a shipbuilding town that built many ships for the war. Some of those ships sailed out of our port to service our troops in Europe. Many of those were sunk off our coast by German submarines. Sometimes it was so close you could even see the smoke from the explosions. We took the war very seriously. We never knew what the Nazis might bring to our shores.
“We always knew, regardless of whatever happened, there were people who said, ‘If you’re going to invade this country, you’ve first got to go through me.’ I learned in those days, the only things that protect the United States are the grace of God and the United States Military. I’m very beholden to them. Our veterans, we’ve been raising money for them for a long time. We decided when we did that, we wanted to more accurately direct the money raised for them.”
As for the concert, Tritt said it will be quite a night.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “It’s going to be fun all around.”
Tickets start at $39.75, plus applicable fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.foxtheatre.org, call 855-285-8499 or go to the Fox ticket office at 660 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta.
