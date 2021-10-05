Sweet Mary Jay’s & Mama Bear Bakery are hosting a second Sweet as Sugar Pop Up!
Cali meets Georgia this Halloween at the Sweet as Sugar Pop-up Shop on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The pop-up shop has over 30 vendors, Halloween costume contests, giveaways, trick-or-treating, pumpkins, food, games, raffles, music, and bakery samples.
Go out to the pop-up shop with your costume, shop with the best vendors from California and Georgia, do some hookah, eat some great food, get some candy and so much more! The pop-up shop is also kid-friendly.
Sweet as Sugar is at 376 Maxham Rd, Austell. Also, Sweet as Sugar is looking for vendors for an $85 fee. For questions or concerns, contact the host on Instagram or Facebook @mamabearbakeryatl and @sweetmaryjays.
2. Halloween Paint and Costume Party
Paint Wine and Dine is hosting their fourth annual Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.
"We know with social distancing celebrating the holidays are hard. Do know we practice social distancing where we seat each reservation separately. You will only be seated with your group; however, we party together," said Paint Wine and Dine.
First prize for the costume party wins a paint party for four. They will have treats and raffles to win all types of prizes.
