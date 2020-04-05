The Community Assistance Center, a nonprofit that serves the poor in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, is hosting an online concert fundraiser to help local families in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It will take place April 5 at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live. Sandy Springs resident Eric Abel, a singer/ songwriter and founder of the Corona-Aid Relief Fund, will perform. Musicians from Berklee College of Music and Georgia Tech will also perform in a telethon-like event. The fund has already raised $18,000 for residents impacted by the virus.
To watch the concert online or to donate, visit www.facebook.com/kevinabelforchange.
The center is also seeking food donations to help restock its food pantry. The most-needed items are dried beans, dry pasta, cereal, canned fruit, canned tomatoes, canned mixed vegetables (no green beans please)
canned meat (chicken, ham, Spam, beef stew, chili (no tuna please)), rice, spaghetti sauce, baking mixes, muffins, biscuits, cake, etc.
The foodpantry, locateda t 8607 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, is open for donations and distribution Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For more information, visit www.ourcac.org.
