To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which was April 22, two local businesses are partnering on an event that combines recycling and philanthropy.
eWaste ePlanet, a Doraville-based electronics recycling company, and the Community Assistance Center, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that aids the poor in that city and in Dunwoody, will host an electronics recycling drive to benefit the center.
Since 1987, it has provided financial aid, food, clothing and educational assistance to residents who are in need. The event is also accepting donations of clothing and canned food.
Residents who want to participate in the event can do so one of two ways:
♦ For a minimum donation of $50, one can have eWaste ePlanet securely pick up items from one’s home or office. To schedule an appointment, email Gina Gill at fundraising@sscmsfoundation.com.
♦ For a minimum donation of $15, one can drop off items at Samad Grill, 8897 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Exact change is accepted at the drop-off location, or one can prepay online by visiting secure.qgiv.com/for/eecrffc/ and then bringing proof of the payment (via a printout or showing a payment webpage from one’s smartphone).
Receipts will be provided at the drop-off or via one’s online payment. Per eWaste ePlanet standards, all electronics with data will be wiped completely. Certificates of data destruction are provided at no charge if donating 10 or more non-end-of-life computers, hard drives, servers, including a list of items recycled, quantity and pounds.
Residents having their items picked up must provide their name, email address/phone number, home or office address, including suite number and a basic list overview and specify if they’re requesting certificates of data destruction.
eWaste ePlanet will not accept light bulbs, hazardous materials, radioactive waste or materials containing liquids. The company will charge fees (separate from the donations) for some electronics recycled: 40 cents per pound for cathode ray tubes in computer monitors, 25 cents a pound for flat-screen TVs, $1 per pound for alkaline batteries and 5 cents a pound for printers.
For more information, email Gill at fundraising@sscmsfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.