A Buckhead-based business is taking a unique approach in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Bio Extraction Sciences LLC, a company formed in late March, is planning a clinical study to test its strategy of using a combination of quinine, a bitter compound that comes from cinchona tree bark, with carbon in a time-released gum matrix. The goal is to remove or at least reduce the infectious aspects of COVID-19 through chewing gum with a carbon filtration system.
The company’s co-founders, Preston Haliburton, a bio tech lawyer, and Dr. McCoy Moretz, a cosmetic surgeon, said they’re confident the gum matrix will work based on the success they saw with a 2016 study at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) in Augusta involving over-the-counter nicotine gum.
“In terms of low, middle and high, I’m highly encouraged this will be effective at entrapment and I’m almost 100 percent knowledgeable we will have quinine delivery because that’s what we did in our previous study (on nicotine),” said Moretz, who previously worked as an ear, nose and throat doctor. “One-hundred percent of the candidates tested had (the amino acid) L-cysteine in their saliva in their mouth after chewing the gum. … We saw an up to 82.3% removal of nicotine from the oral cavity with our gum. …
“I also want to, as a company and medical practitioner, state that we are not in any way trying to diagnose or recommend medical therapy for anyone related to the COVID-19 virus. Those aspects of healthcare need to be between an individual and their private physician. What we are utilizing are over-the-counter supplement/herbal therapies within our products.”
He said unlike a powder or wafer, which his research team used in previous studies and has limited effect, gum can be chewed for hours and therefore has a greater impact.
“When you chew gum and saliva folds in there, the more you chew, the more you’re exposing the saliva to the gum matrix,” Moretz said. “The distribution of surface area contact is good because when you chew gum, you move it around your mouth. You also have the time delivery standpoint of the supplement of putting it in there. The longer one chews it, the more L-cysteine or with the quinine will be absorbed into your system.”
The co-founders said they hope to start the clinical study, which will also take place at MCG, within weeks, and it is expected to last 60 to 90 days. The nicotine study had 10 participants, and they hope to have 15 to 20 for the coronavirus one. Like the nicotine study, this one will be self-funded.
Dr. K. Scott Malone, a former military medical officer and biomedical engineer; MCG professor William Caldwell, Ph.D., former chair of its department of pharmacology and toxicology; and Dr. Lester Jackson, a dentist and state senator; are also part of the new study’s research team.
Moretz and Haliburton also led a 2013 private, third-party validation study at Emory University’s Gene and Cell Therapy for Neurorestoration Laboratory in DeKalb County, but it was not sanctioned by Emory.
At the time, Bio Extraction was called Breathalyzer Equalizer to match that clinical study, which used breathalyzer tests to reduce residual mouth alcohol in participants. Ron Lloyd, a retired Georgia State Patrol trooper who taught roadside field sobriety testing at its academy, partnered with Haliburton and Moretz on that one.
Regarding the quinine used in the COVID-19 study, drugs derived from synthetic versions of quinine, including hydroxyclorquine and chloroquine, have been used to treat patients with the virus. They previously have been used for centuries to treat and prevent malaria and other ailments, Moretz said.
“People drink tonic water with quinine for general wellness,” Haliburton said. “We’re essentially carbon and quinine. People use carbon in those N95 masks to protect themselves.”
Moretz, who graduated from MCG, has offices in Beverly Hills; Hickory, North Carolina; and Xi'an, China. He travels to China six times a year, so he is aware of what doctors and professors there are doing with the quinine/chloroquine to treat the coronavirus. Haliburton said he’s excited about the study.
“Our company was not founded for this,” he said, “but it’s pivoted to serve the healthcare needs.”
