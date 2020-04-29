In 2005, Tara Heaton had it all: a successful career and a family with a husband and three children.
But things began to fall apart when her middle child, Caroline, then 12, contracted a virus that was never identified. It triggered encephalitis, the swelling of the brain, which in turn caused her to have seizures.
“I would tell you it’s been one of the most devastating experiences you could imagine,” Heaton said. “(The seizures) have gradually and consistently damaged her brain and continue to do so today. The encephalitis put her in a coma and she couldn’t walk, eat, sit up or even recognize her mom, but recovered from that in three months with a lot of rehab.
“She recovered from the encephalitis and was almost completely back to herself. The only thing it left her with was epilepsy. But from that day forward, I devoted myself to healing my daughter and finding an answer for these seizures. We’ve made some progress but … they have severely damaged her brain and continue to do so.”
As a result, Heaton said, Caroline has short-term memory loss and difficulty grasping complex thoughts or ideas.
“I would compare it to someone watching their elderly parents’ dementia, slowly deteriorating, but as a child,” she said.
Talk to the Brain
Drawing on those experiences and others, Heaton two years ago founded En Pointe Communication, a Buckhead-based company focused on coaching for salespeople and teams, executives and small businesses, plus public speaking. She recently launched a new platform, Talk to the Brain, which she calls “the science, art and sport of communication.”
“It teaches how to make any message memorable, compelling and impactful based on the distracted minds of our world today,” said Heaton, who lives in the East Atlanta Village in DeKalb County. “Talk to the Brain was developed because I was a speaker and sales person for many years. As I started to study the brain as a result of Caroline’s illness, I saw so much science behind the philosophy I was teaching.
“I embrace communication as art and sport. Neuroscience has become the foundation and is the evidence for my communication platform. It teaches speakers and leaders and salespeople to understand the minds of their audience. I take my belief in the power of the authentic voice and I help people to find theirs whether it’s in sales or teaching or leadership, and what’s the most effective.”
Prior to opening En Pointe, Heaton owned the northeast Georgia franchise in Athens for Herff Jones, an Indianapolis-based company that sells school-related items such as class rings and yearbooks. She sold it in 2013 and then worked for a company as a national director of sales performance, coaching and teaching salespeople. She’s also been a public speaker for 14 years.
Other problems
As Caroline’s health declined, Heaton had other family struggles. About five years ago her son Wilson, now 30, was convicted of crimes stemming from a serious Gwinnett County DUI wreck in which the victim suffered brain damage similar to Caroline’s. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail and has served just over half of it.
“When Caroline started to get sick and got seizures and he watched his family in a lot of pain, he positioned himself to help others and be the one who didn’t need anything,” Heaton said. “But he was suffering, too and his family was in an enormous amount of pain.
“He had no way to cope with that and found alcohol at a very young age and started drinking, went to two different colleges and couldn’t make it. One night his alcoholism caught up to him.”
She said Wilson going to jail was a positive in some ways.
“I think he should have gone to prison,” Heaton said. “I never wanted to hide from the truth. … He has realized he can never drink. But he also taught himself to deal with pain when he was forced to be alone without all these distractions our world has to offer. He’s a strong, accountable, generous, amazing young man.”
Her other daughter, Holly, now 25, was able to deal with pain in more positive ways.
“She … distracted herself with school, academics and athletics,” Heaton said. “She’s highly driven and goal oriented. She has a college degree and is a very talented writer.”
Holly was teaching English in Thailand but moved back to Atlanta after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Asia.
Heaton’s husband, Billy, who is gay, divorced her and married a man. But they still have a good relationship and both care for Caroline.
“I think (being gay) was in him most of his life, and he fought it because of where and how he grew up,” she said. “Today he can be himself, which makes him a better friend and a better father and I have the utmost respect for him.”
Heaton remarried three years ago, but her husband Mike, lives 3,000 miles away in San Mateo, California. He recently got laid off due to the coronavirus but likely will stay on the West Coast.
“We live apart because his work is in manufacturing and there is very little of that in Atlanta,” Heaton said. “And I don’t leave because I would never leave Caroline.”
Bouncing back
She said there are two ways she’s been able to rebound from her life’s trials and tribulations.
“One is I strongly believe that responsibility to bring good from tragedy in our lives,” Heaton said. “I think that’s what we are as a community, and we should learn from each other. As I’ve watched my daughter’s abilities slowly deteriorate over the past 15 years, it’s caused me to never take my abilities for granted. I’ve developed this mindset today that if you have ability, you have responsibility. We all have experiences and gifts and it’s our communal duty to share them with others.
“Second, to live in our truth. … Sometimes it makes people uncomfortable. I don’t hide from my truth, and I coach others to embrace that mindset. Our authentic voice is the most powerful voice for each of us.”
Of the first lesson, she added, “Pain is undefeated.”
“You can’t hide from it,” Heaton said. “You can’t distract yourself forever with all the stimuli our world has at our fingertips today. It will catch up with you. I’ve learned to deal with it on my own.
“I’ve also watched my son deal with it through alcohol and girls and bull riding and partying and more. He was forced into a cell physically but was forced into a cell figuratively without distractions such as friends or cell phones. That’s one of the lessons I’ve learned, to allow pain in so we can let it out. He is a powerful example of the strength that is gained from acknowledging pain.”
Two individuals who have been coached by Heaton said her sincerity sets her apart.
“Tara is a captivating speaker,” said Kimberley Otey, owner of 5 Financial, a financial services company. “Her energy and knowledge of her subject matter keep you engaged. Mixing real-life experiences with scientific research, (she) intrigues the room.”
Ditto for Brad Shea, who worked for Heaton at Herff Jones in Athens and today is the account manager and sales rep for its Atlanta office in Marietta.
“She has great energy. That’s one thing,” he said. “She’s one of the most engaging … and genuine people I know. She does a really great job of engaging with the audience. She does a great job of being genuine on stage. What you see on stage is Tara through and through. There’s no phoniness whatsoever.
“She’s taught me so much about having integrity (in) doing business and (having) communication with customers, being genuine all the time when dealing with people and being empathetic as well when dealing with customers.”
Heaton said her family, both before and after the COVID-19 outbreak hit, is “bulletproof.”
“The father of my children and I are divorced and both remarried, and we are as much of a family as we could ever imagine,” she said. “We are all together on holidays. In this time of social distancing, they are our circle. Family is not just about heritage. It’s about loyalty and strength. That’s what our family is. We’ve been through a lot and it’s made us stronger.”
For more information, visit enpointeglobal.com.
