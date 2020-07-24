Buckhead residents Jeff and Amy Githens don’t want your child to be the next victim of a preventable drowning.
The couple’s daughter Elliott, less than a month from turning 5, drowned May 2, 2014 at a party to open the Ansley Golf Club’s pool for the summer season. The couple wasn’t available for an interview with the Neighbor, but through a video and transcript posted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life website, they’re speaking out about the fact that a child can drown in seconds if not watched closely.
Amy attended the party with her older son John and Elliott while Jeff was out of town on business.
“Before going swimming, we waited in line for food and then ate together,” Amy said. “After Elliott finished eating, she asked to go see friends she’d spotted when we arrived. I told her, ‘Yes, you may go see your friends. But you may not get in the pool.’ That was the last thing I said to my daughter.”
After she waited for John to finish eating so he could change into his bathing suit, they saw Elliott in the pool.
“Together, John and I walked toward the pool. Before I could get a good view of what was going on, John asked me, “Mommy, why is Elliott in the pool?” My heart sank. After that split second — the moment that all parents fear but are also sure will never happen to them, happened — it was just chaos.”
Party attendees administered CPR to Elliott and called 911, and while she had a pulse and twice regained consciousness, she later died.
“The day our daughter drowned — surrounded by people, with the confidence of multiple summers’ swim lessons — has shifted the course of our entire lives,” Jeff said. “We now have a nearly 12-year-old son. The things we never had to worry about before are the things that keep us up at night. We used to worry about work, but now we worry that anything that can go wrong will, and we’re constantly on edge.
“There are many things we’ve wondered over the past 6 years about what we could change for a different outcome. But dwelling on things outside our control hasn’t brought us any peace, comfort or closure. Instead, we want our loss to help other families, so they never stay up at night wondering ‘what if?’
“Our message for parents is to be informed, be prepared and be diligent. No one can protect your child like you can. Not a lifeguard, not a friend, not a sibling or another family member. And time isn’t something to gamble with. Drowning is quick and often silent.”
Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, claiming more than 350 lives each year, according to poolsafety.gov. Also, it only takes one inch of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown. The Githenses and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are encouraging all parents to adopt the Arm’s Reach, Eye’s Reach policy on their kids’ pool/water safety.
“We really recommend children who aren’t competent swimmers (and/or) under age 6 stay in arm’s reach of a parent or other adult so they can be grabbed quickly if they fall in a pool, and that children over 6 are within eye’s reach so adults can see them if they fall in a pool,” said Dr. Sarah Lazarus, a pediatric emergency department physician at Children’s.
Lazarus, who has twin 6½-year-old boys, said parents should assess their children’s swimming abilities at least annually at their home or local pool.
“A good test is to see if your children can swim two laps in the pool to see if they can graduate to eye’s reach,” she said. “… Do it each year before the summer to make sure they can swim. I do that test with my children every summer to make sure they can competently swim well. I also have them tread water to see if they’re where they need to be.”
With summer still in full force many families at home or going to their local pool a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lazarus said it’s crucial to be extra-diligent parents.
“A toddler could easily slip under (water) and it takes such a short amount of time and so little water, so a child could have a submersion injury or death,” she said. “So if you have a small pool in your back yard, it’s very important to be a lifeguard when you’re at your own home.”
Amy said Elliott was “anything but average or normal” and “a force to be reckoned with.” She and Jeff don’t want her death to be in vein.
“Our girl has now been in Heaven longer than she was with us,” he said. “Every year, when the weather gets warm and we see pools open and see bathing suit ads, we think of Elliott. We know if she were here today, she’d be a bright, outgoing, confident and hopeful young girl. We hope sharing our story ensures hope for more families as they take part in summer fun.”
For tips on keeping children safe around water, visit https://bit.ly/30I1i89.
