Think your pet is the most adorable in the state? If so, the Atlanta Humane Society wants you to enter its annual Georgia’s Cutest Pet Contest.
The contest was launched May 22, and the deadline to enter is June 26 at 10 p.m. All contest photos will appear online where your friends, family and all Georgians can vote for who they think should be named the cutest pet in the state. The entry fee is $20, and each vote costs $1.
The first 100 entries will receive guaranteed placement in the society’s 2021 pet calendar, and the top three entries will get its coveted pet of the month calendar placements. The contest’s goal is to raise $50,000 for the society to support homeless animals in need as well as pet owners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The society’s physical locations are closed to the public due to the outbreak, but the organization has continued to adopt out animals during this time through new virtual adoption processes. It has also increased its community outreach efforts by providing free pet food, free virtual and behavior assistance and low-cost veterinary care to pet owners.
For more information or to enter the contest, visit atlantahumane.org/contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.