NUP_191382_4531.JPG

Shaquira McGrath delivers a heartfelt performance of Rascal Flatts' 'What Hurts the Most' on 'America's Got Talent.'

 Chris Haston/NBC

If you think you’ve got the skill to be on “America’s Got Talent,” now’s your chance.

The NBC talent show is hosting Southeast virtual auditions for Season 16 on Jan. 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any individual of any age and talent level is encouraged to try out by submitting an audition video from the comfort of one’s own home or anywhere else he or she chooses.

For more information or to submit an audition video, visit www.agtauditions.com.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.