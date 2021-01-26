If you think you’ve got the skill to be on “America’s Got Talent,” now’s your chance.
The NBC talent show is hosting Southeast virtual auditions for Season 16 on Jan. 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any individual of any age and talent level is encouraged to try out by submitting an audition video from the comfort of one’s own home or anywhere else he or she chooses.
For more information or to submit an audition video, visit www.agtauditions.com.
