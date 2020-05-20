Nine metro Atlanta high school seniors in the Neighbor Newspapers’ coverage area were among the 56 Georgia students receiving $2,500 college scholarships from Comcast NBCUniversal in its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program, the New York-based company announced May 19.
Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, about $33 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the program.
The local scholarship recipients are, listed by school, are:
♦ Alexander: Zachary Warren
♦ Alpharetta: Nathaly Jose-Maria, Anna Zhu
♦ Cambridge: Sumil Shah
♦ Cristo Rey: Hasana Lester
♦ DeKalb Early College: Keianna Moyer
♦ North Atlanta: Malcolm Walker
♦ Westlake: Aleisha Sawyer, Kelsey Henderson
“We are honored to recognize the amazing accomplishments of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners in Georgia,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said in a news release. “They are top achievers in academics, leaders in the community and leaders among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them, especially during these very challenging times.”
Of the 56 students, two were selected for the $6,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, founder and chairman emeritus of Comcast Corp.
