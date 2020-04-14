Several metro Atlanta schools in the Neighbor Newspapers' coverage area were represented when the ArtsBridge Foundation earlier this month announced the nominees for the 12th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Shuler Hensley Awards.
With the in-person event being cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the winners will be unveiled in a follow-up online event to be scheduled and announced in May.
Named for the Atlanta-born actor who has starred in TV shows, films and Broadway musicals, the honors are the high school equivalent of the Tony Awards.
“ArtsBridge Foundation congratulates this year’s Shuler Award nominees from across Georgia,” Jennifer Dobbs, the foundation’s executive director, said in a news release. “We wish current events made it possible for all 75 schools to complete their performances for competition, and we appreciate everyone’s support in honoring the hard work of nearly 10,000 students in this year’s Shuler Awards.”
This year’s Shuler Award nominees in 17 categories include 30 public and private schools from 15 counties across Georgia. Alpharetta’s Milton High leads the group of local schools nominated. The local nominees are as follows:
♦ Direction: Jan Jensen, Chattahoochee High School (Fulton Co.), “Cabaret”
♦ Music direction: Jennie Fabianski, Chattahoochee High School (Fulton Co.), “Cabaret;” Charley Snell, The Lovett School (Fulton Co.), “The Little Mermaid”
♦ Orchestra: Samantha Hopper, Chamblee Charter High School (DeKalb Co.), “The Drowsy Chaperone;” Lori Buonamici, Chattahoochee High School (Fulton Co.), “Cabaret”
♦ Choreography: Jeremy Mezoff, Lakeside High School (DeKalb Co.), “Mary Poppins”
♦ Technical execution: Greta Hayes and Ann Richmond (tech directors), Ann Richmond (stage manager), Lakeside H.S. (DeKalb Co.), “Mary Poppins; ” Brian Patterson (technical director) and Haley Zoellick (stage manager), The Lovett School (Fulton Co.), “The Little Mermaid”
♦ Lighting design: Simeon Jones, Milton High School (Fulton Co.), “Chicago”
♦ Sound: Adam Britt, Calvin Beanblossom and Jonathan Strickland, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.), “Big Fish;” Liz Wilder and Maddie Painter, Milton High School (Fulton Co.), “Chicago”
♦ Costumes: Kate Hartigan, Milton High School (Fulton Co.), “Chicago;” Jade Lambert-Smith, Tri-Cities High School (Fulton Co.), “Into the Woods”
♦ Best performance by a leading actress: Sarah Charles Lewis as Velma Kelly, Milton High School (Fulton Co.), “Chicago;” Catherine Sherling as Ariel, The Lovett School (Fulton Co.), “The Little Mermaid”
♦ Best performance by a leading actor: Owen Connolly as Edward Bloom, Landmark Christian School (Fulton Co.), “Big Fish”
♦ Best performance by a supporting actress: Caroline McPherson as Ursula, The Lovett School (Fulton Co.), “The Little Mermaid”
♦ Best performance by a featured performer: Isaiah Valbrun as Pinocchio, Hiram High School (Paulding Co.), “Shrek;” Samantha Lane as Witch, Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.), “Big Fish”
♦ Overall production: Milton High School (Fulton Co.), “Chicago”
To view a video of the nominees announcement and the future winner announcements, visit www.gpb.org/shuler-2020.
