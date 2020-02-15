Maxwell Greenbaum and Rob Jordan, two students at Ben Franklin Academy, a DeKalb County school not known for its sports program, have earned the chance to receive major college scholarships through athletic success.
Ben Franklin offers only four sports: cross country, golf, ultimate disc and yoga. But students are allowed to play other sports offered outside the school through a system in which they can take classes in the morning and even early afternoon before being dismissed to either participate in a work/study program where they hold a part-time paid internship or volunteer position or use that time for athletics with an outside sports program.
Greenbaum, a senior, is a saber fencer at the Nellya Fencers Club in Atlanta and has competed at the national and international levels. For the past three years, he has received first team high school All-America and All-Academic honors. In November or December Greenbaum signed a national letter of intent to fence at Duke University.
“Most people don’t know (fencing as a sport) exists,” the Buckhead resident said. “My friends joke I’m putting up fences. (Getting to fence in college) is actually incredible. For me the main thing is having the peace of mind of knowing where I’m going to college. …
“I owe a huge thanks to my coach at Nellya (Arkady Burdan). Without him I wouldn’t be the same person I am today. Ben Franklin has been super supportive of me by allowing me a platform for my learning and allowing me to practice when I need to and learn the way I need to.”
Jordan, a junior, is a shortstop for East Cobb Academy, a division of East Cobb Baseball in Cobb County. He’s been identified as one of the top rising seniors in the nation and will participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League, a Major League Baseball and USA Baseball joint initiative that will bring together the best high school prospects in the country this summer at Santa Clara University in California.
Jordan has also been selected to the Underclass All-American Games Top Prospect List and has verbally committed to play at Vanderbilt University.
“For East Cobb Academy, I like playing for them because it’s a more relaxed place to play instead of a high school team where the coach has strict rules and is changing my swing,” the Smyrna resident said. “I don’t need a coach changing my swing or anything about me. I already have specific things I need to do. East Cobb allows me to do what I like to do.”
Both students have 4.0 grade point averages and said Ben Franklin’s small class sizes help them learn more easily.
“I go there for one-on-one work (the teachers) do with the classroom sizes, (since there) it would be one person a class to five people,” Jordan said. “It’s a situation where a teacher can work one on one with a student instead of 15 kids in the class. For my schedule for baseball, I get out at 11:20 a.m., and work out (before practice). If I’m going to a regular public school, I can’t work (on baseball) as much as I do at Ben Franklin.”
Said Greenbaum, “For me it’s really helpful to have one-on-one (teaching) for the actual school part of it. It’s really tailored to my kind of learning, which is amazing. I don’t use the work/study program but my sister (Ella) does. I get out at 2 o’clock, which gives me more than enough time to focus on fencing, which is absolutely wonderful.”
He added he is thankful for the opportunism the school and Nellya have given him.
“It’s incredible how (supportive) the school and the gym have been, and (the club has) literally become my second family,” Greenbaum said. “It’s incredible I’ve come this far and have so many people cheering for me.”
