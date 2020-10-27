Two youth wheelchair basketball players recently got quite a surprise.
Keith DeBrosse and Yahweh Mann, who play for BlazeSports America’s team, each were given a free wheelchair during an event Oct. 26 after winning the BlazeSports Leadership in Sport essay contest. The ceremony took place at Centennial High School in Roswell, where BlazeSports’ track team practices.
The gift was made possible after BlazeSports got a $40,000 grant for new adaptive sports equipment from The Hartford. BlazeSports is a member of the Move United Network, a national organization offering more than 50 adaptive sports to about 100,000 youths and adults with disabilities.
BlazeSports has a successful track record of providing more opportunities for individuals with disabilities to be physically active through adaptive sports and recreation and training and education of leaders in the field. The Hartford’s Ability Equipped program is empowering youth and adults with disabilities to achieve amazing things by making adaptive equipment and sports more accessible.
DeBrosse, 19, lives in Decatur and is a senior at Decatur High but also attends classes at Georgia Piedmont Tech. He has participated in BlazeSports’ wheelchair sports camp for eight years. Last summer DeBrosse was awarded a paid internship with BlazeSports.
Mann, 17, lives in Griffin and is a senior at Spalding High School. He enjoys spending time with his family, singing, exercising and playing video games.
For more information, visit www.blazesports.org.
