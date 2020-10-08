With October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local organizations have pivoted as they celebrate the month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re using the 31 days to raise awareness of a disease that is the most common cancer in women and the second-leading cause of death for women.
Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, the Buckhead-based division of the Dallas, Texas-based national breast cancer nonprofit, will host its annual More Than Pink Walk online Oct. 10. Normally held in May, the event was delayed until the fall due to the outbreak before shifting to a virtual format. As an in-person affair, the walk raises nearly $1 million each year, and it will bring in over 60% of that amount in 2020 despite going online.
“The amazing thing is, through the generosity of the community, (Komen) has a little over $600,000 that will go directly to screening and diagnostic services and really ensure underinsured and uninsured communities are served,” said Ciarra McEachin, Komen Atlanta’s director of development, adding most of the funds raised will go to local breast cancer programs.
McEachin said the organization was expecting to see a 70% drop in fundraising but is only down about 35%. “We’re ecstatic,” she said.
TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that provides rehab services for breast cancer patients, had similar success with its annual Pink Affair, which was held March 28 as a virtual event that still had net proceeds of $150,000, equal to the 2019 gala.
Marilyn Pink, PhD, PT, TurningPoint’s executive director, said the event, one of the first in metro Atlanta to be held online, succeeded “with the blessings of our patients and donors.”
It’s the Journey Inc., the Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that annually produces the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer, hosted this year’s walk virtually due to the pandemic. The 2020 walk was expanded into a two-week challenge to complete 30 miles between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4.
Walk organizers partnered with MoveSpring, a step and activity platform that works with tracking devices like FitBit and the Apple Watch or cell phones, to log the miles walked. On the final day, the walk hosted a closing ceremony online. The walk raises funds for local breast health and breast cancer programs.
Throughout October, It’s the Journey is hosting Oktoberbreast, a way to encourage individuals and groups to host more fundraisers such as dinners, a pumpkin-carving party or a clothing swap. The organization hopes these events will help it reach its 2020 fundraising goal of $550,000.
In addition to the walk, Komen Atlanta is also partnering with Walgreens locations in Georgia Oct. 18 through 31 on a scannable campaign where once you check out, you’re asked to make a donation to Komen.
“That’s a great way to reach people who may not be connected to the walk or any other events but still want to make a difference for the breast cancer community,” McEachin said.
In April, in response to the pandemic, Komen Atlanta pivoted to create the COVID-19 Action Fund, which distributed monies to breast cancer survivors and their families impacted by the outbreak. It has helped pay for rent/mortgages, childcare, legal services and other needs. Komen Atlanta contributed $75,000 and donors chipped in an extra $50,000.
“The community just really responded and gave in support for the action fund,” McEachin said.
TurningPoint has also adjusted, hosting telerehab sessions starting in April after all in-person appointments were cancelled due to the pandemic.
“To this day, we do the evaluations online and then we can tell if the patient needs to come in to get better or can they get to the point they need to be with telerehab,” Pink said.
TurningPoint will host several events in October to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month:
♦ Oct. 11: Crooked Creek Think Pink Golf Tournament at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Milton
♦ Oct. 16: Nutritional Challenges for Chemo and Radiation Patients, a virtual education event
♦ Oct. 28: Racial Disparities in Breast Cancer Survivorship: Engaging a National Healthcare Forum to Enact Change, a Zoom webinar
♦ Oct. 30: Meet Shaquita Estes, author of “No Hair! Don’t Care!”
Pink said the forum is the first in a three-part series of national events, with the first one geared toward doctors rehab professionals. The second event will be held in the first quarter of 2021 and will focus on breast cancer patients.
“The third event is to look at the next steps, to look at the problem and educate ourselves on the problem to solve it,” Pink said, adding that forum will be in the second quarter of 2021.
Each organization’s representative was asked what Breast Cancer Awareness Month means to them.
“It means globally people become more and more aware of the incidence of breast cancer, the importance of early detection, and the resources available to patients,” Pink said, later adding the biggest challenge TurningPoint faces is educating breast cancer patients on the importance of post-surgical rehabilitation.
Said McEachin, “October for me is really a time to just educate and create awareness and really drive home the point of early detection being the key. A lot of people see the color pink and wear it once and are done with it. But for me, October serves as an opportunity to get involved, give back and educate.”
McEachin added Komen Atlanta’s biggest challenge is “that we’re just fighting through the noise and letting people know breast cancer won’t stop even though there is a pandemic.
“We still need support,” she said. “There are so many messages coming out that are political or because of the coronavirus, so it’s about getting our message through.”
For more information on each organization or their events, visit itsthejourney.org, komenatlanta.org or myturningpoint.org.
