While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were canceled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Bubbles and Bling
Bubbles and Bling, Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta’s annual fundraiser, is pivoting online this year and will take place Feb. 20 from 7 to 8 p.m. At this year’s event, titled “Mardis Gras Maskerade,” attendees are encouraged to wear colorful outfits and Mardi Gras beads while participating from home or elsewhere virtually.
Komen Atlanta is a local chapter of a national nonprofit that raises funds for breast cancer research, treatment and related programs. The 2021 Bubbles and Bling will honor Stacy Hughes, chief information security officer at Global Payments, and Norah Hannan, youth volunteer and fundraiser. The co-chairs are Dr. Anita T. Johnson of Cancer Treatment Centers of America and CBS 46’s Melissa Stern.
To tie in to both the pandemic and the Mardi Gras theme, Bubbles and Bling will also include the Mardi Gras Decorative Mask Challenge, where individuals can submit a photo of themselves wearing their decorative face mask for a chance to win a prize. The contest has categories for adults and children, and photos will be posted for Susan G. Komen volunteers, supporters and the public to vote for their favorite masks based on elements such as design, theme, creativity and visual appeal. The masks with the most votes will win.
Tickets are free to general admission, $125 for VIP (includes one entry to win a bracelet and earring set from Tiffany & Co., one Ford face mask for entry into the Mardi Gras Decorative Mask Challenge and a $25 donation to Susan G. Komen's COVID-19 Action Fund) and $500 for VIP Party Package (includes two entries of each of the first two items listed in the VIP tickets plus one cocktail kit, one charcuterie platter and a $100 donation to the fund).
Closer to the Curse tickets are $1,000 donations and also include everything in the VIP Party Package, and Golden Tickets cost $100 and give purchasers the right to draw for the one Golden Ticket that will allow them to select one live auction item. The drawing will be held at the event.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/bubblesandbling2021/welcome.
‘Role Reversal Cabaret’
Through March 8, Out Front Theatre Company in Midtown will host its first cabaret production of 2021, “Role Reversal Cabaret,” through its website.
The cabaret costs $15 to view and includes more than 15 performers singing classics like “Maybe This Time” and “Send in the Clowns” to modern hits like “What Is It About Her?” and “Someone Like You.”
Out Front has recently been producing and making available for streaming performances that guests can enjoy from the safety at home, including recently “Bright Colors And Bold Patterns” and “The Santa Closet.” Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy’s most important goal is safety for guests and performers alike, all while still providing work for the actors/singers and entertainment for those stuck at home.
“The theatre and performing arts industries have done everything they can to stay relevant and alive through this pandemic, with little government support and the obvious lack of funds from in-person performances,” Conroy said in a news release. “All the while, theatres and performers have been providing free or low-cost entertainment through this entire year.
“Aside from safely putting on productions, our goal is to keep the performers working, providing quality and much-needed entertainment especially to focus on the LGBTQIA+ community, and also keep Out Front Theatre top-of-mind for when we do get to come back to in-person performances and will need the audience.”
In adherence with COVID-19 safety precautions, all performers during the taping adhere to social distancing and wear masks while off-stage, and then during the performance the performer is the only person on the stage and not wearing a mask.
Guests can purchase “Role Reversal Cabaret” and stream it for up to 24 hours after that. For more information or to buy a ticket, visit https://watch.eventive.org/outfront.
Buckhead Heritage events
The Buckhead Heritage Society, a nonprofit that aims to preserve and promote the community’s history, is hosting two free virtual March events as part of its monthly Speaker Series and Book Club.
First, author Jonah McDonald will talk about his book, "Secret Atlanta: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" during a Zoom Speaker Series event March 4 at 7 p.m. McDonald’s hidden history around Atlanta includes Buckhead highlights like a very early time capsule, a historic site on Pharr Road, a famous painting on West Paces Ferry and a park with some of Atlanta's oldest history.
Second, Buckhead resident and author Karin Slaughter will discuss her latest New York Times bestseller, “The Last Widow,” for the Book Club event March 24 at 7 p.m. The novel is set in Atlanta and involves the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Slaughter’s 20 books include the Will Trent novels and the book "Pieces of Her," which are in development for film and television adaptations, and Times bestsellers "Pretty Girls," "The Good Daughter" and "The Silent Wife."
For more information on or to register for either event, visit www.buckheadheritage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.