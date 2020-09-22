While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Community Champion Awards
Christian City, a Union City-based nonprofit that helps senior citizens and abused, runaway and homeless youths, planned to host its second Community Champion Awards event this fall. But due to the pandemic, that event has been postponed to April 29 and will be held at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta.
The awards honor individuals and businesses that have demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment towards the betterment of the Atlanta community. This year they will pay tribute to Dan Cathy in the individual category, The Home Depot in the corporate category and 100 Black Men of Atlanta in the nonprofit category. Monica Pearson will serve as the emcee.
Proceeds from the event will support Christian City’s children and family programs which include: Children’s Village residential program, Crossroads foster care and adoption program, Safe Place runaway and homeless youth program and Thrive Graduate Transition program.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.christiancity.org.
SoulCycle event
SoulCycle, a New York-based company offering indoor cycling workout classes, is partnering with HUSHconcerts, a California-based company that hosts live events in nontraditional settings, to host a special Silent Disco x SoulCycle event at its Buckhead location in the Shops Around Lenox shopping center Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m.
The event is an outdoor spin class utilizing social distancing and HUSHphones to keep engagement at a maximum without disturbing neighbors. Both companies are committed to keeping riders, staff and instructors safe through heightened cleaning processes, social distancing practices and face coverings.
SoulCycle is located at 3400 Around Lenox Road, Suite 102c in Atlanta. Participants are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. to reserve a spot.
“We’re excited to announce that we’ll be offering an all-new, silent-disco audio experience for the SoulOutside series,” SoulCycle’s website states.
For more information, visit www.soul-cycle.com.
Hearts with Hope Gala
Partnership Against Domestic Violence, the largest nonprofit domestic violence organization in Georgia providing support to battered women and their children in metro Atlanta, will host its 32nd annual Hearts with Hope Gala virtually Sept. 26 via Vimeo and Facebook Live.
The event normally generates 20% of the organization’s annual operating budget.
Originally scheduled as an in-person event, the gala shifted online due to the pandemic. It will start with pre-show festivities at 5:30 p.m., and the main event will begin at 6 p.m. Admission to the gala is free, and it will include live and silent auctions, compelling speakers and entertainment.
Auction details include a wide range of luxurious items, including a seven-night getaway in a private beach house in Santa Rose Beach, Florida; and 24 tickets, six parking passes and a $1,000 food credit towards an Atlanta Braves home game during the 2021 season.
The partnership encourages everyone in metro Atlanta to participate and donate at the gala. Police departments, emergency rooms, the organization’s 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter requests and need for legal services have seen a substantial increase in the rates and severity of domestic violence since the onset of the pandemic. All of the critical services and resources the nonprofit provides to domestic violence victims are needed more than ever.
“While the gala looks and feels different than previous years, the Hearts With Hope Gala committee recognizes that our mission is the same, if not more important, during a time when PADV’s programs and services are so desperately needed,” Pallavi Gor, account executive with Avidbots Corp. and the 2020 gala’s chair, said in a news release. “Having grown up in a home where domestic violence was an everyday occurrence, I recognize how crucial it is that PADV raises the funds needed to provide hope and security for women, children and men affected by domestic violence. Our donors save lives.”
The partnership is hosting some Facebook Live events leading up to the gala. The remaining ones are:
♦ Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.: The partnership and the clinical supervisor at Northside Hospital’s emergency room will lead a conversation about how the hospital supports survivors of domestic violence in its emergency room.
♦ Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.: The partnership will share the hopeful stories of two domestic violence survivors after they each overcame their abusive partners.
For more information and to register for the gala, visit www.heartswithhopegala.org.
