While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to a virtual format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Hope Ball
The Hope Ball, the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraising event, has shifted to an online format due the outbreak. It will take place Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the society’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/amercancersociety.
Mike Moore, senior vice president for maintenance operations at Delta TechOps, returns as the ball chair and Latanza Adjei, sales vice president at Georgia Power Co., and Ken McCue, vice president of Delta Air Lines and president of Delta Material Services, will co-chair the event. The hour-long live stream will feature stories of hope, special guests, entertainment and live and silent auctions.
“Like many nonprofits, the American Cancer Society has had to cancel all its face-to-face fundraising events, putting millions of research and patient program dollars at risk,” Brant Woodward, executive vice president for the society’s Southeast region, said in a news release. “Postponed events, coupled with a dramatic dip in charitable donations, have led to a revenue shortfall no one could have predicted. Despite the daunting circumstances, the mission of the American Cancer Society must continue.”
Arthur Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta UnitedFC, will be given the 2020 Hope Award. Blank, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015, is an advocate for men’s health and early detection of the disease.
Up to and on event night, funds raised during the Hope Ball Mission Moment will support childhood cancer research in partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. After accidents, childhood cancer is the second leading cause of death in children, and the leading disease-related cause of death for children ages 1 to 19.
For more information or to participate, visit www.hopeball.org.
Georgia Audubon
Georgia Audubon, a bird-watching organization that normally hosts in-person events in Atlanta, will host a series of virtual ones in August and September and the rest of the fall. The events are both free and ticketed:
♦ Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.: virtual story time (free) – “The Nest that Wren Built,” with Author Randi Sonenshine. For more information, visit www.georgiaaudubon.org/digital-resources.html.
♦ Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m.: webinar – virtual wildlife sanctuary tour. Cost is $10 for Georgia Audubon members and $12 for nonmembers. Habitat Conservation Program Coordinator Gabe Andrle will lead the tour. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.georgiaaudubon.org/wildlife-sanctuary-tour.html.
♦ Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.: webinar – “Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard,” with award-winning author and entomologist Doug Tallamy. Tickets are $15 (members) and $20 (nonmembers) for the webinar and range from $45 to $55 for both the webinar and a copy of his book. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.georgiaaudubon.org/doug-tallamy.html.
♦ Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.: webinar – How to Identify Warblers & Enjoy Them More, Too: A Holistic Approach to Bird Identification by Andrew Dreelin. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.georgiaaudubon.org/birdfestevents.html.
To find out about other future events, visit www.georgiaaudubon.org.
Women's Giving Luncheon
The Atlanta Children's Shelter, which aims to bring stability and independence to homeless families, will host its annual Women's Giving Luncheon virtually this year due to the pandemic. It is scheduled for Sept. 9 at noon. Admission is free but donations will be accepted online through the event website.
The keynote speaker is Sloane Drake, senior vice president of human resources for Georgia Power and Southern Co. Her speech will be followed by a testimonial from Ronika Ward, the 2020 Legacy honoree, and a celebration of the Achievers honorees, Shaquira Campbell and Monique Hunter. The Achievers and Legacy honorees are formerly homeless parents who have gained self-sufficiency with the assistance of the shelter’s programs.
For more than 30 years, the shelter has provided loving quality childcare to homeless children and support services to their parents as they strive for self-sufficiency. It gives these families a licensed and accredited early childhood education program that includes nutrition and healthcare services on site at no cost to families.
For more information on the luncheon or to register, visit e.givesmart.com/events/gE4.
Run Like Hell 5K
Oakland Cemetery's Run Like Hell 5K, normally held each October with a Halloween theme, has shifted to a virtual format and will take place Sept. 27 through Oct. 11. The two-week period gives participants a chance to allow for physical distancing and provide more access. Runners, joggers, and walkers of all levels are welcome to participate.
Individuals wanting to enter the race can do so by registering for it by first visiting https://bit.ly/31w8kyH. Second, download the IYR mobile app (on Apple or Android phones). Then run your virtual 5K any time between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 using the IYR app to record your time.
Runners can complete the 5K within Oakland’s gates or along any route that equals 5K. The cemetery’s staff will mark a suggested 5K route with signage inside the cemetery for those wanting to have the traditional Run Like Hell experience.
Finally, submit your time to the leaderboard via the IYR app by Oct. 11. Oakland will give prizes for the top runners in the following categories: top female, top male and top three overall.
All registered runners will receive a commemorative Halloween-themed Run Like Hell cotton T-shirt and can even upgrade to performance-wear material if they choose.
There also will be a Run Like Hell costume contest, with prizes awarded for the most creative costumes in the following categories: best adult male, best adult female, best group and best dog.
Registration is $30 if one picks up the race packet, $35 if one has it mailed and $20 for ghost runners who want to donate and get a T-shirt but not run in the race. All proceeds from the race go toward Oakland’s restoration and preservation.
For more information on the race or the costume contest, visit https://bit.ly/31w8kyH.
Vintage Affair
The Vintage Affair, the largest annual fundraiser for the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs, will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. The “Island Getaways”-themed event will take place Oct. 24 at 6:15 p.m.
The nonprofit serves the poor in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody.
“Guests will ‘getaway’ to their own Vintage Affair ‘islands throughout the community and connect virtually,” the event’s news release stated. “Choose to create a small home gathering or enjoy the event privately at home with island cuisine, wine, live entertainment and online bidding! Guests will connect online to the Vintage Affair live broadcast featuring live music from Atlanta’s No. 1 steel drum party band Caribbean Steel, shout-outs and Zoom check-ins from host locations.”
Tickets are $100 per person and $200 per couple and include an Island Party Bag with a three-course dinner and wine for guests to pick up, access to the Vintage Affair “Island Getaways” broadcast with live music from Caribbean Steel and access to participate in the online live and silent auctions.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.vintageaffair.org.
