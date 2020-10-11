While some local events are being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, others are shifting to an online format and/or offering more virtual events to replace the in-person ones that were cancelled or postponed.
Here are the latest events making that change:
Atlanta Lung Force Run/Walk
The American Lung Association in Georgia recently announced its Atlanta Lung Force Run/Walk, normally taking place each fall at Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Park, is shifting online this year and will also include an in-person scavenger hunt.
The event started in September and will take place through Nov. 14, and the scavenger hunt kicks off Oct. 19. This year’s run/walk will include a virtual 5K that will be conducted through the Lung Association’s Lung Force app, and a socially distanced scavenger hunt that will take place in downtown Decatur.
“People who live with lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer, COPD and pulmonary fibrosis are at a high risk for severe complications of COVID-19. For that reason, we are launching our first-ever virtual Lung Force Run/Walk and scavenger hunt to ensure the safety of all our participants, staff and volunteers,” Rochelle Smalls, executive director for the association’s Georgia chapter, said in a news release. “Because of the global pandemic, it is more important than ever to support lung health.”
Registration is $35 and includes the run/walk and the scavenger hunt. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3nHegh1.
Footprints for the Future
The Sandy Springs Education Force, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the city’s schools and students, will host its seventh annual fun run online this year, changing the event’s name to the Footprints for the Future 10K/5K/1K Virtual Race and Step Challenge. Normally held in the fall, this year’s event will take place Nov. 1 through 15 and will allow participants to complete the races at their own pace from home.
Proceeds will help fund the Force’s targeted work supporting Sandy Springs public school students' academic success who face an educational gap due to missing so much in-person instruction during the pandemic.
Race registration includes a T-shirt and digital swag from sponsors and community supporters. To guarantee each race participant, a T-shirt, registration and payment must be received by Oct. 16.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to create or join teams. Awards will be given to the largest Sandy Springs public school team and the biggest corporate or community team. Registrants are also encouraged to create individual fundraisers to support the Force.
For more information on registration, creating or joining a team, and/or creating a fundraiser, visit https://runsignup.com/ssef. For more information about sponsorship, swag donations and more ways you can help, email FootprintsForFuture@gmail.com.
Stripped Bare
Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Oct. 1 announced the four works that will be produced as part of this season’s Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project, which this year will be held both in person and online. They are: “gloria and minnie and the castle on the back lot” by Dani Herd (Nov. 18), “Her Last Expedition” by Daphne Mintz (Jan. 13), “I’m a Motherf*#%ing Super Star: So Where Are My Babies?” by Valeka J Holt (April 14) and “Emmett + Trayvon + Suns of God” by Sonhara Eastman (May 12).
Performances are free and open to a live, socially distanced audience at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. Reservations are required.
This year, there will be live Viewing Parties that will happen one week after the live performance and will be fully remote, via Zoom. The recording of the performance will play for anyone attending the viewing party. There will be a post-show conversation with the Stripped Bare artist(s). The Viewing Parties are free to attend but require a reservation, which can also be made online.
Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages artists to think about the essentials of theatre “stripped of” intricate sets, lights, props, sound design, and costumes. The focus is on actors, words, passion, and ideas. Each selected project will get up to three days in Synchronicity Theatre’s performance space. The participants will receive a technician, producer and/or facility manager, house manager, and a box office staffer for each performance. Each project will also receive marketing support and mention on Synchronicity’s website.
The in-person performances will include health and safety precautions to protect everyone from COVID-19. Two weeks before every performance, the Synchronicity box office staff will notify reservation holders if performances will be canceled based on a rise in coronavirus cases.
For more information or to reserve in-person or Viewing Party tickets, visit www.synchrotheatre.com.
Alliance Theatre
The Alliance Theatre in Midtown Oct. 7 announced the location details of its upcoming drive-in production of “A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play” and updates to its fall season schedule.
Due to the pandemic, “A Christmas Carol” has shifted from an in-person play at the Coca-Cola Stage to a radio production that can be heard safely from the comfort of one’s own car via a drive-in format.
Dec. 4 through 23, the Summerhill Lots at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium will transform into a drive-in theater, with a stage for live actors and big screens providing a live concert-style experience.
Capacity will be limited to allow for distance between cars. Audience members may enjoy the outdoor space beside their car if they wish. Masks will be required for anyone who is outside of their vehicle.
Tickets are already available for Alliance members and will go on sale Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the general public. General admission tickets start at $50 per car. The production will also be available to stream for $20 on Alliance Theatre Anywhere beginning in early December.
Also, the Alliance’s production of “A Very Terry Christmas,” originally planned for an in-person run, will now be filmed for streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. In the filmed production, writer and star Terry Burrell will visit iconic Atlanta holiday destinations while sharing delightful stories and jazz-inspired versions of favorite holiday songs. It will be available for streaming starting Nov. 27.
The Alliance’s first animated production for youth and family audiences, “Sit-In,” originally scheduled to stream on Alliance Theatre Anywhere starting in October, will now be streamed in early 2021. Switching places with “Sit-In” in the season calendar is the comedic family production “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience.” The Alliance’s production of this play was filmed in March before COVID-19 forced the production to close early. Families can experience all the fun for a limited time when it streams for $10 on Alliance Theatre Anywhere from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3.
Two productions from the Alliance Theatre’s Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young are also available this fall for streaming – “In My Granny’s Garden” is available now on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. “(Knock, Knock) The Sounds Of Winter” will be available in November.
Families who purchase a Theatre for the Very Young membership will also have access to three production streams plus at-home learning materials and fun, supplementary video content. The membership is $50 per family and the individual streams cost $10 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.alliancetheatre.org.
