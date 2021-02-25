14 high schools in the Fulton County Schools district were named Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools by the Georgia Department of Education when it released its list Feb. 24.
Fulton’s number of schools lauded was only one less than the class of 2019. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all AP exams were taken online in an abbreviated format.
Based on how schools’ students fared on AP exams, the department started recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008. The honor began with three categories: AP Access and Support Schools, AP Challenge Schools and AP Merit Schools. The AP STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and AP STEM Achievement categories were added in 2011, and the AP Humanities category debuted in 2015.
Last year two new categories were added: AP Humanities Achievement and AP Expansion Schools. The AP Merit Schools category was renamed AP Schools of Distinction.
Fulton’s recognized schools and their categories were as follows:
♦ AP Access and Support Schools: North Springs
♦ AP Challenge Schools: Hapeville
♦ AP Schools of Distinction: Alpharetta, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood and Roswell
♦ AP Expansion Schools: none
♦ AP Humanities Schools: Alpharetta, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood and Roswell
♦ AP Humanities Achievement Schools: Alpharetta, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood and Roswell
♦ AP STEM Schools: Alpharetta, Banneker, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Creekside, Johns Creek, Milton, North Springs, Northview, Riverwood, Roswell and Westlake
♦ AP STEM Achievement Schools: Alpharetta, Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek, Milton, Northview, Riverwood and Roswell
On the statewide level, Georgia’s public-school class of 2020 has the 17th-highest AP pass rate in the country (the same as the class of 2019), according to data released by the College Board.
“I'm so proud of the class of 2020 for their continued accomplishments, and extremely pleased to see that Georgia's students maintained their strong performance on AP exams even given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their final year," State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “In a challenging time for schools and students, this is good news as we continue our work to expand advanced learning opportunities to all students."
The percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam was 23.2 percent for Georgia's class of 2020, the same as the class of 2019. Georgia students recorded stronger AP performance than most Southern states, scoring higher than their peers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
The percentage of low-income AP test-takers who scored 3 or higher increased in Georgia for the second straight year, jumping from 43.7% for the class of 2019 to 49.4% for the class of 2020. This figure is based on the performance of students who used an AP exam fee reduction, which states look to as a marker of equitable participation for low-income students.
Overall, 38.5% of Georgia's class of 2020 took an AP exam while in high school. This is a slight drop compared to the class of 2019 – of those students, 40.5% took at least one AP exam. The national participation rate decreased slightly as well, from 39.9 to 38.3%.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3qW5tsN.
