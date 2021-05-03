The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced it is hiring for more than 500 full- and part-time jobs in operations and administration, at camps and pools and in classrooms and offices.
The positions are for locations in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Decatur, Brookhaven, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Covington, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Kennesaw, Newnan and more.
The Y is also looking for lifeguards and summer day camp counselors. It seeks to fill these roles with hardworking individuals who will learn leadership, teamwork and real-world skills. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
For more information on all open jobs, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/careers/.
