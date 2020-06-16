This week two metro Atlanta governments are hosting their first in-person meetings since March as part of their reopening plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the Sandy Springs City Council will meet in person at City Springs June 16 at 6 p.m. City spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said attendance will be limited to 50 individuals in keeping with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, and all health and safety precautions will be put in place, including social distancing.
Second, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will meet in person at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta June 17 at 10 a.m. According to a media advisory, all visitors will have their temperatures taken and will need to wear a face covering. Social distancing requirements will be enforced and will place a limit on the number of individuals who can be in Assembly Hall during the meeting, but the amount was not mentioned.
Other municipalities are expected to return to in-person meetings soon as they reopen their facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.