In preparation for the holiday season the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) will present several community-wide Hanukkah programs at various locations across DeKalb County and beyond.
“From Dunwoody to Brookhaven to Atlanta, we are providing our members and participants with festive, creative, and fun Hanukkah events,” said the MJCCA’s Rabbi Brian Glusman.
Hanukkah events and programs include the following:
- The MJCCA will host several craft stations and Rabbi Glusman will lead Hanukkah songs and a Menorah lighting at the Light Up Brookhaven Holiday Celebration. The event will also feature musical performances, holiday crafts, hot chocolate, refreshments, food trucks and more. The celebration will start at 6:30 p.m. on December 4 at Blackburn Park in Brookhaven.
-Kids can get creative at the MJCCA art studio during a LEGO Menorah building project. The fun will start at 3 p.m. on December 8 and it is open to the public. The workshop is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
-Participants can join in for music, arts and crafts, and special themed activities during the MJCCA’s Hanukkah-themed Srochi Sunday on December 15. The family fun will begin at 10 a.m. at the MJCCA’s Zaban Park. It is free and open to the community.
-Hanukkah on Main Street, taking place on December 19 at the MJCCA’s Zaban Park, is a Membership Appreciation event featuring hot chocolate, donuts, songs, and crafts courtesy of the MJCCA’s Membership Department and MJCCA Day Camps. The event will start 4 p.m.
-Hawks fans can have a blast on December 19 during Hanukkah with the Hawks. The all-ages event, starting at 7:30 p.m., will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The $30 ticket includes a $10 food voucher and guaranteed fun with friends. The first 15 registrants who are/were JCC Maccabi Games® athletes will be invited to participate in an exclusive Hawks/Maccabi experience.
-Eleventh and Twelfth grade teens, along with college freshman and sophomores, are invited to compete in the Hanukkah Hoops 3v3 Tournament on December 21. The fun will begin at 9 a.m. at Zaban Park. Each team fee is $150 and the event is open to the community.
-Families can enjoy a full day of fun on December 25. Starting at 11 a.m., activities will include inflatables and push toys, crafts, community service projects, open swim in the indoor pool, basketball competitions, family-friendly movies, music, and more. Food will be available for purchase. The Family Fun Day will be held at Zaban Park.
The MJCCA at Zaban Park is located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody. For more information, visit www.atlantajcc.org.
