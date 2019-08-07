The Lekotek Run is coming to Sandy Springs.
After being held at Georgia State University’s Dunwoody campus last year, the 27th annual set of 5- and 10-kilometer and 1-mile fun runs will take place at the City Springs complex Aug. 17. It will benefit Lekotek of Georgia, a DeKalb County-based nonprofit that helps all children, including those with disabilities, succeed and learn through play.
“We are thrilled to have such a fun, family centered event return for another year,” Lekotek Executive Director Helene Prokesch said in a news release. “This run/walk has become a heartwarming tradition for our community. It’s always an honor to see so many individuals come out to support Lekotek and the children we serve.”
Lekotek facilitates the inclusion of children with disabilities into their families and communities by being a “play library,” loaning adapted toys, educational materials, computers and iPads. Computers and iPads are outfitted with appropriate software and applications to meet every child’s individual needs – whether the child has a visual or hearing impairment, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, a genetic disorder or any special need.
The Lekotek Run is a newly minted Peachtree Road Race qualifier that offers a scenic 5K and 10K course, as well as a 1-mile fun run/walk. The family friendly event will raise funds to support Lekotek’s mission to help and empower children with a wide range of special needs through the power of play. The organization served more than 700 children and families last year.
The scenic single- and double-loop course begins at City Springs, located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. The 10K run will commence at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run will starts at 7:35 a.m. The 1-mile run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include refreshments and a family festival with cartoon characters, a moonwalk and other activities following the runs. All levels of running and walking experience are welcome.
Registration fees range from $3 to $30 for the 10K, from $1 to $30 for the 5K and from $1 to $11 for the 1-mile run/walk. Individuals who can’t attend the event can donate $30 to become a phantom runner.
For more information or to register, visit www.lekotekga.org or call 404-633-3430.
