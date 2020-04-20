The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has handed out its 43rd annual Preservation Awards, with five going to Atlanta projects and individuals and one to a DeKalb County project.
According to an April 17 news release, a total of 24 accolades were given.
“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities. We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals,” Mark C. McDonald, the trust’s president and CEO, said in the release.
Locally, the following projects and individuals were honored:
♦ The Battle of Atlanta Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead won the Excellence in Restoration award. The 1886 painting depicting the Civil War battle, along with the 1856 Western & Atlantic Railroad locomotive Texas, were restored and moved from Grant Park to the center, opening in 2019.
♦ The Women's Comfort Station at Oakland Cemetery east of downtown Atlanta took home an Excellence in Rehabilitation honor. The 1908 building served as a ladies’ restroom until the 1970s, when it was abandoned and converted into a storage shed. In 2019 its restoration was completed.
♦ Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur also earned an Excellence in Rehabilitation honor. The church, which opened in 1825, completed a full restoration of its property in 2017.
♦ The Randolph-Lucas-Jones House received an Excellence in Preservation Award. Built in 1924, the home was saved from demolition at the 2500 Peachtree condos site in Buckhead when it was moved to a vacant lot in Ansley Park in 2013. Its restoration ended last year.
♦ Halston Pitman, an Atlanta photographer who has donated his time and skills for trust projects since 2010, won the Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award.
♦ Connor McKell Bingham, a senior intern and associate at Historical Concepts Architecture and Planning in Atlanta, took home the J. Neel Reid Prize to support travel in America, France and Italy.
The remaining awards went to projects and individuals all over the state in cities such as Macon and Savannah. For more information about the awards, including a complete list of the honorees, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
