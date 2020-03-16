The Fulton County Schools district has announced its student meal distribution plan for the first half of the two-week period when it will be out of school due to health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a news release, the district will start its plan March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six school sites across the county:
♦ Lake Forest Elementary School, 5920 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs
♦ Mimosa Elementary, 1550 Warsaw Road, Roswell
♦ Haynes Bridge Middle School, 10665 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta
♦ Tri-Cities High School, 2575 Harris St., East Point
♦ Banneker High School, 6015 Feldwood Road, College Park
♦ Langston Hughes High School, 7510 Hall Road, Fairburn
March 16 and 18, the district will distribute a hot lunch for that day plus breakfast and lunch for the following day and breakfast for the day after that. March 20, lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day will be distributed.
For families and students arriving by car, meals will be brought out to them, and they are asked not to leave their vehicles. Individuals arriving by foot or public transportation should avoid congregating in large groups. The district is not allowing volunteers due to the virus and has a limited staff.
“We appreciate your patience as they are dedicated and will coordinate this effort as efficiently as possible, but our goal remains to complete this while keeping potential exposure to the community as limited as possible,” the release stated.
The district also announced it has been notified about a Banneker High staff member contracting the coronavirus. Since the employee was at the school March 13, the last day it was open, the district is notifying the public about it. The school was cleaned and disinfected March 13 after classes but was cleaned and disinfected again March 15.
For more information on the student meal distribution plan, visit https://bit.ly/2TSBdkE.
