Fulton County Schools’ planned South Fulton STEM School soon will have a new name.
The Fairburn school, which will open in August 2021 and focus on science, technology, engineering and math, will be called Global Impact Academy.
“I brought this up at my (Jan. 21) community meeting and told them exactly what the new name was and what the committee came to with us,” said District 4 Fulton Board of Education member Linda Bryant, who represents part of south Fulton. “There was no opposition to it. Everybody seemed to have no problems with it.”
District 6 board member Kimberly Dove, who also represents part of south Fulton, added, “The same thing happened with my community meeting. We had a student there. One of the comments about liking the name is it didn’t name what part of the county it was in and, also, it’s near the airport. The questions were mostly about programming.”
At its Jan. 23 meeting at the South Learning Center in Union City, the board voted 7-0 to approve the first reading of the school’s new name. It must get a second reading, expected at the board's work session and meeting Feb. 11 and 20, respectively, to become official.
The district plans to open two STEM schools – Global and a north Fulton one, known as Innovation Academy and located in Alpharetta – at the same time. In November the district broke ground on Global and Innovation. Their principals have already been named and their staff is in the process of being hired.
