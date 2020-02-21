It’s official: Fulton County Schools’ planned South Fulton STEM School will be named Global Impact Academy.
The Fairburn school will open in August 2021 and focus on science, technology, engineering and math.
“I brought this up at my (Jan. 21) community meeting and told them exactly what the new name was and what the committee came to us with,” District 4 Fulton Board of Education member Linda Bryant, who represents part of south Fulton, said at the board’s Jan. 23 meeting. “There was no opposition to it. Everybody seemed to have no problems with it.”
At its monthly meeting Feb. 20 at the South Learning Center in Union City, the board voted 6-0 to approve naming the school as Global Impact Academy. District 2 board member Katie Reeves was absent, and there was no discussion by the board before the vote.
At its Jan. 23 meeting, the board voted 7-0 to approve the first reading of the school’s new name. But it had to get a second reading, which it did at the board’s work session and meeting Feb. 11 and 20, respectively, to become official. The group’s vote Feb. 20 was the final step.
The district plans to open two STEM schools – Global and a north Fulton one, known as Innovation Academy and located in Alpharetta – at the same time. In November the district broke ground on Global and Innovation. Their principals have already been named and their staff is in the process of being hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.