The argument over whether or not Fulton County should relinquish its title as a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement community wages on.
“The (resolution) that was passed allowed us to begin the process of relinquishing the status. No letter has been sent to HUD (yet),” Robb Pitts, the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ chair, said of the group’s 4-3 vote to relinquish that HUD status at its Dec. 18 recess meeting.
The decision means the county, by choice, would not be eligible to receive HUD grants such as Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants and HOME Investment Partnership Grants for its municipalities. Since that meeting, the county has received a tidal wave of comments, mostly against the move, from residents across the county and from officials with cities on Fulton’s south side.
At the board’s Jan. 8 meeting, nearly all of the 117 individuals who spoke during the public comment portion were in favor of the decision being repealed. District 3 Commissioner Lee Morris said then it was unlikely the commission would repeal that vote.
But at the board’s Jan. 22 recess meeting, when the majority of the 65 residents speaking said they backed the resolution being repealed, the issue came to a vote. However, the board’s motion to repeal failed by a 3-0 vote since it didn’t have the minimum of four votes required to pass. Three commissioners abstained and one was absent from that vote.
The vote came after Pitts, who voted in favor of relinquishing entitlement community status at the Dec. 18 meeting, sent out a Jan. 16 mass email to constituents clearing up some “misinformation” about the HUD funds the county received.
In the message he stated the county was eligible for $2.5 million in HUD funds, but $1 million of that was spent on administrative costs and salaries, leaving only $1.5 million to be allocated to Fulton communities that needed them. At the Jan. 22 meeting, Pitts said Fulton is not the only municipality in the nation having problems with the HUD funds and was “in a position to relinquish that status.”
“We have a problem,” he said, referring to the red tape involved in the process. “If the counties and cities are having trouble complying with the regulations, we are the problem. At the next meeting, we’ll have a recommendation to this body. … It is factual there were no requests by the cities for these funds in some past years.”
Residents speaking in favor of repealing the resolution advocated for the county’s homeless and poor, arguing the HUD funds make a difference in their lives with the services they provide.
“I know there’s two Fulton counties: the north and the south,” said Elisabeth Omilami, president and CEO of Hosea Helps, a nonprofit named after her father, Hosea Williams, that provides food and other services to the poor and homeless. “The north doesn’t recognize the need of the south and the flood of the poor and the homeless. I am here to support (the repeal). I was told this was a dead issue and not to come down here, but we’re having a resurrection here, a Lazarus moment.
“You, Mr. Pitts, knew my father. Please don’t forget Fulton County is a total family. It’s not north and south. It’s not a (civil) war here.”
District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall read a statement from former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, who is in favor of repealing the decision.
Commissioners who voted against the resolution expressed confusion with the fact that the board had four agenda items tied to old HUD funds being approved even after Fulton’s entitlement community status was relinquished.
Dr. Pamela Roshell, the county’s deputy chief operating officer for health and human services, said those funds were leftover from before the resolution was passed. All four items were approved by a 7-0 vote.
Pointing to the HUD funds the board approved at the meeting, Hall said, “But obviously we can manage this money. Let’s stop talking in circles. The facts speak for themselves.”
District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. was especially upset with the news that the state and federal governments recommended the county not relinquish its title and that they even offered to help Fulton dole out the HUD monies.
“Lord, have mercy. … We’re not even competent enough to administer the funds ourselves,” he said, later adding he was frustrated the county has moved forward to begin the process to terminate the entitlement status before first investigating the issue.
