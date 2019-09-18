As expected, the two crowded races in the Sept. 17 special election are heading to runoffs.
Each election, which had nine candidates, will be decided with an Oct. 15 runoff since no candidate got 50% of the vote plus one.
In the District 6 Fulton County Board of Commissioners race to fill the seat vacated by Emma Darnell, who died in May, with all precincts reporting, Joe Carn and Gordon Joyner are heading to a runoff after getting 26.26% and 20.03%, respectively.
Sojourner Grimmett (15.94%), Rafer Johnson (13.87%), Khadijah Abdur-Rahman (12.67%), Yoshina Bradford (5.04%), Sonia Francis-Rolle (4.28%), Carl Dorsey (1.05%) and Warren Head Jr. (0.86%) rounded out the remaining candidates.
In the District 2 Atlanta Board of Education special election to replace Byron Amos, who vacated the post in January to run for the District 3 Atlanta City Council seat, with all precincts reporting, Aretta Baldon and Davida Huntley are bound for a runoff after receiving 30.76% and 25.36%, respectively.
Paula Kupersmith (10.88%), Chadd Jonesmith (10.16%), Christopher Brown (8.18%), Keisha Carey (6.83%), Nathaniel Dyer (4.41%), Ed Johnson (2.61%) and Will Chandler (0.81%) rounded out the remaining candidates.
All election results are unofficial until certified by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.