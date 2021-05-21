The hit NBC sitcom “Friends” has been off the air since 2004, but metro Atlanta fans of the TV show can relive some of their favorite episodes through The Friends Experience, a new interactive exhibition in Sandy Springs.
In honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition will come to the Perimeter Pointe shopping center, located at 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy., July 15 through Sept. 6. It’s being called “The One in Atlanta” as a tribute to each episode’s title, which always started with “The One …”
The two-story enhanced experience was created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Television Group. It includes 12 nostalgia-packed rooms and activations including the iconic “Friends” fountain and Central Perk with the legendary orange couch.
The Friends Experience provides opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create your favorite moments. Peek around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, help with the infamous sofa pivot scene and so much more.
"We are excited to bring The Friends Experience to Atlanta this summer, giving fans the unique opportunity to step inside the world of ‘Friends’ and relive their favorite moments from the iconic series,” Superfly X founder and CEO Jonathan Mayers said in a news release. “We expect this to be the first of many experiences we bring to Atlanta, an important market for Superfly X.”
The Friends Experience will follow COVID-19 protocols throughout the space, including mandating masks, social distancing and non-invasive temperature checks and implementing thorough cleaning and sanitization measures.
The experience’s announcement comes just days before the “Friends: The Reunion” special show becomes available to stream on HBO Max May 27.
Tickets for The Friends Experience start at $32.50 per person, plus taxes and fees. It also includes an extensive “Friends” retail store featuring exclusive products that will be accessible even without a ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.friendstheexperience.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.