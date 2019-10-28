The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center, which serves the poor in that city and Dunwoody, has announced it plans to open a new branch office in Dunwoody in November. The office will be located at 5 Dunwoody Park, Suite 113.
The center provides basic needs to prevent homelessness and hunger and promotes self-sufficiency. Its new Dunwoody office will offer access to families who live in that area, particularly those with no car, to the organization’s services. The center anticipates serving about 400 families a year at the new office, which is located is just north of Interstate 285 off North Shallowford Road. The office is scheduled to be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will:
Evaluate clients applying for assistance for basic needs; financial, food and clothing.
Register clients that qualify for seasonal programs: Adopt-a-Family, Tools for School, Summer Lunches for Kids.
Have a Client Choice Food Pantry on the premise.
Provide information on other center services such as adult education classes, the thrift shop and free tax return preparation.
The center is seeking volunteers for the new Dunwoody office. Residents interested in volunteering can contact Volunteer Coordinator Nolan Feintuch at volunteer@ourcac.org.
This will be the center’s second branch office. Its first one opened in 2018 in Sandy Springs at 120 Northwood Drive, Suite 234. The center’s headquarters for assistance and adult education and business office remains at 1130 Hightower Trail in Sandy Springs, and its Food Pantry and Upscale Thrift Shop are located at 8607 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
For more information, visit www.ourcac.org.
