The Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials (CHaRM)’s recent monthly popup recycling locations have been a success so far, its leader said.
“We are thrilled so many Atlantans want to recycle, and CHaRM provides them with the opportunity,” said Peggy Whitlow Ratcliffe, executive director of Live Thrive Atlanta, the nonprofit behind the center.
CHaRM, which has its main facility on Hill Street in southeast Atlanta, opened a popup location at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Buckhead in June that has continued through January. It is planned to continue on the last Saturday of each month through at least the end of 2020 as Live Thrive seeks a permanent location in the Buckhead area or until the permanent site opens.
“The response has been great,” Ratcliffe said, adding that location has averaged 325 cars unloading items each month.
Since it opened the Buckhead location has collected 202,400 pounds of paint, 121,032 pounds of electronics, nine tons of paper to be shredded, four tons of mixed paper, 14.8 tons of glass, 4,104 pounds of textiles, 1,960 pounds of plastics, 2,975 pounds of Styrofoam, 275 mattresses and two tons of furniture, she said.
CHaRM’s other popup location, at the Lowe’s on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Chamblee, had 375 cars unloading items in its first event Jan. 4, Ratcliffe said. It’s confirmed to take place on the first Saturday of each month through June.
That location collected 12, 586 pounds of electronics, one ton of paper to be shredded, 1,160 pounds of mixed paper, two tons of glass, 540 pounds of metal, 701 pounds of textiles, 315 pounds of plastics, 500 pounds of Styrofoam, 14 mattresses and 873 pounds of furniture.
The next CHaRM Days will be Jan. 25 in Buckhead and Feb. 1 in Chamblee. For more information on CHaRM, visit www.livethrive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.