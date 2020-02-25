The Capital City Opera Company will kick off its 37th season with a French twist on an iconic Shakespearean play.
Capital City will host its first full-staged French opera, Charles Gounod's “Roméo et Juliette,” based on the classic love story, March 6 through 8 at Oglethorpe University’s Conant Performing Arts Center in Brookhaven.
Gounod’s version is a five-act opera based on the play tells the story of two rival families, the Capulets and Montagues, “who are fueled by hatred yet somehow love emerges between two of the youngest members,” according to a news release.
“Love does not triumph in this tale, only tragedy as revenge, murder and misunderstandings lead the lovers to die in each other’s arms,” the release states.
The opera is set in 14th-century Verona, Italy, and will be presented in French with English supertitles.
“I have always wanted to do this opera,” Artistic Director Michael Nutter said in the release. “The score is beautiful beyond belief. The story is a classic. And everyone from all walks of life (is) familiar with the tale.”
The cast includes Rachele Eve Holmes as Juliette, Michael Vavases as Roméo, August Bair as Mercutio, Elizabeth Sarian as Stéphano and Dylan Cronan as Frère Laurent. “Roméo et Juliette” will be directed by Nutter with music direction by Catherine Giel. Michael Giel will conduct a five-piece orchestra for the opera.
Tickets are $40 for general admission and $30 for military personnel (with military ID), senior citizens 60 and older and students (with current ID). The center is located at 4484 Peachtree Road NE in Brookhaven. Capital City, a nonprofit, is also seeking sponsors for “Roméo et Juliette.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ccityopera.org.
