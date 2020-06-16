Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta is shifting to an online format and will take place July 19 through 24.
The event last was held at the Southern Exchange in downtown Atlanta, and the next one was to take place at Avalon in Alpharetta in August.
According to a news release, with an estimated 20,000 Georgia weddings in limbo through the end of 2020 and growing numbers of new engagements, the cancellation of wedding expos and shows has left couples without guidance to navigate next steps. Wedding professionals are also eager to connect with couples who will need their services post-pandemic shutdown.
This is where the Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta Online comes in. This comprehensive online resource will bring together Georgia’s top wedding vendors and engaged couples in a safe and exciting way. Brides and grooms can easily meet wedding vendors through interactive video chats; register for ultimate wedding and honeymoon giveaways; receive door prizes from all vendors; and upgrade to the VIP experience for curbside pickups of cake tastings, flowers, vendor gifts and more at Avalon to sample from home.
For more than 20 years, Shelly Danz, founder and chief party officer of Atlanta Party Connection, has been the force behind imaginative events that help people celebrate their most important milestones. The twice-yearly Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta traditionally attracts more than 1,000 guests per show, and continues to create experiences that delight brides as they plan their dream weddings and select their vendor team.
This year, the event is putting engaged couples at ease by moving to an innovative online experience, bringing the same flavor as the extravaganza with over-the-top creativity and go-all-out design attitude of exhibiting vendors who never fail to impress and inspire.
“I know how stressful the wedding planning process can be under normal circumstances and now it’s even tougher,” Danz said in the release. “We’re offering this unique resource to help alleviate some uncertainty for both engaged couples and Atlanta’s wedding vendors. We look forward to highlighting talented wedding professionals and their creativity while helping brides and grooms celebrate their engagement and plan their wedding from home.”
General admission tickets are $10 and VIP experience tickets are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atlantaweddingconnection.com. Vendors who want to register can do so by contacting Danz at 770-744-5750 or shelly@atlantaweddingconnection.com.
