The Atlanta Braves are partnering with the State Road and Tollway Authority and radio station 680 The Fan to give front-line workers battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) free game tickets.
In an effort to honor residents impacted by the virus’ pandemic, the three businesses have launched the Be Brave Atlanta initiative, which will provide free tickets to healthcare professionals, first responders, transit workers and retail employees as a way to honor them as they deal with the outbreak.
Through the Braves’ radio rights holder, 680 The Fan, station personalities are encouraging listeners to nominate those workers for the selfless acts they are doing in the community. Nominations can be submitted online at www.680thefan.com/bebraveatlanta.
The contest runs May 6 through June 26, and the station will announce winners each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Contest winners will receive four 100-level tickets to a 2021 Braves game.
The program also coincides with the start of National Nursing Month, which began May 6, signifying an opportunity to nominate a nurse to honor their invaluable contribution during these difficult times.
“We are honored to partner with the Atlanta Braves and its media partner 680 The Fan to recognize individuals across the metro Atlanta region who are risking their lives every day on our behalf,” Chris Tomlinson, the authority’s executive director, said in a news release. “Be Brave Atlanta serves as a rallying cry for us to keep moving as a community and continue to show support for those serving on the front lines working tireless every day during the pandemic.”
In the release, Adam Zimmerman, the Braves’ senior vice president of marketing, said, “With the baseball season currently on hiatus, the Atlanta Braves continue to give back to the community, especially to citizens who are fearlessly going above and beyond the call of duty. We want to recognized them in a simple and hopefully, meaningful way to show our sincere gratitude.”
