Brooklyn York was reported missing by her mother.

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Tennessee woman who was last seen in the city.

According to a news release, Brooklyn York, 19, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was reported missing by her mother and was last seen at the MARTA Five Points station in downtown Atlanta Feb. 7. She is described as a white female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 140 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about York’s whereabouts is asked to call the police’s adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235 and reference case number 21-039-0635.

