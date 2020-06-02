The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in the shooting death of man in the downtown area.
According to a preliminary police report, officers were sent to 163 Baker Highland Connector following a 911 call about an individual being shot. Timothy Smith was found dead June 1 at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Baker Street with a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.
“Grady EMS pronounced the male dead on (the) scene,” the report stated. “At this time there is no suspect information. Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, and tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting 404-577-8477 or visiting at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.