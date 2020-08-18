The Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying one or more suspects involved in the shooting death of Michael Heard.
According to a news release, Aug. 14 at about 12:15 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person injured at the Kings Glen Apartments at 2129 Martin L King Jr. Drive NW in Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.
“At this time there is no suspect information to release and the case is being actively investigated,” the release stated.
Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible are encouraged to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
