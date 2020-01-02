The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an Atlanta car crash that resulted in the death of one driver, and the Atlanta Police Department is looking into whether or not one of its patrol cars played a role in the wreck.
According to an Atlanta Police news release, on Dec. 31, a stolen 2006 Dodge Charger ran a red light at the intersection of Joseph Lowery E. Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, hitting a 2020 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla’s driver died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
The Charger’s driver and passenger fled the scene and remain at large. The department addressed questions raised by media members about the police car’s possible involvement in the crash.
“The preliminary results of the Atlanta Police Department’s internal investigation into the events leading up to the fatal crash show that an APD patrol officer was traveling south on Joseph E. Lowery when he observed what he believed to be an orange Dodge Charger stolen out of DeKalb County headed northbound on Lowery for which a lookout had been issued,” the release stated. “After the Charger passed him, the officer made a U-turn in his patrol car in order to get behind the Charger to see if the license plate matched the lookout. The Charger – which was, in fact, the stolen vehicle out of DeKalb County – quickly sped away from the officer and got into the fatal collision.
“Our initial investigation has found no video evidence, nor received any witness statements, that the officer was involved in a chase of the Dodge Charger, or had activated the blue lights or siren on his patrol car to indicate he was attempting to pursue the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation by APD’s Office of Professional Standards.”
