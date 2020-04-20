The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect accused of killing two pedestrians in a hit-and-run wreck on the Downtown Connector early this morning.
According to a department summary of the crash, April 20 at about 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75/85, also known as the Downtown Connector, near the Edgewood Avenue exit. When they arrived, they found two adult males had been hit and killed.
“The investigation revealed that the two victims had been in a vehicle traveling north on the highway when they were involved in a single-car crash and stopped in the center of the highway,” the summary stated. “After that accident the two victims were outside of their vehicle and were struck by a second vehicle. The second vehicle, a Ford Explorer, did not stop at the scene and the APD accident investigation unit was called to the scene to handle the investigation.”
Later in the morning, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near I-85 and Piedmont Avenue. The driver, Jose M. Garcia-Trujillo, 25, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle and hit and run. The victims’ names are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
