The Atlanta-Fulton County Library System looked from within to select its new leader.
The system has announced it hired Gayle Hunter Holloman as its new executive director. She replaces Gabriel Morley, a Louisiana native who announced in November he was leaving this month for a similar position with New Orleans’ library system.
“Gayle is an outstanding public servant whose knowledge of our library system is unmatched,” County Manager Dick Anderson said in a news release. “We are grateful for her passion for libraries and for her commitment to serving Fulton County communities.”
Holloman’s hiring was approved 7-0 by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Jan. 8, and her salary is $150,000. She has worked for the Atlanta-Fulton system since 1994, most recently serving as the library division manager, leading the daily operations for its 34 library branches.
Holloman started her library career as a library associate and also worked within the system as a librarian, children’s librarian, young adult librarian, branch manager, reference and adult services department manager, Central Library administrator and branch group manager/youth services coordinator.
“I am immensely appreciative of the confidence placed in me by my appointment,” Holloman said in the release. “This continues to be an exciting time for the library system. There is a lot of work ahead of us. However, we have a great and hardworking staff. The momentum is in place; and offering excellent customer service is our top priority.”
Before joining the Atlanta-Fulton system, Holloman worked at the Architecture Library of the Georgia Institute of Technology and at the DeKalb County Public Library.
The Atlanta native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Georgia State University and a master’s degree in library and information studies from Clark Atlanta University. She and her husband have one son.
