The Alliance Theatre is partnering with 36 other theatres catering to young audiences across the nation to present the virtual premiere of “A Kids Play About Racism,” a theatrical adaptation of Jelani Memory’s “A Kids Book About Racism.”
The play will be shown online Aug. 1 and 2 on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand and is adapted and directed by award-winning director and theatre for young audiences artist Khalia Davis. It includes an entirely Black and BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) cast and creative team from across the United States.
“A Kids Play About Racism” will utilize theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation about race. As part of the production, educational materials developed by Seattle Children’s Theatre in collaboration with the Northwest African American Museum will extend the experience and enhance age-appropriate engagement. All 37 partnering theatres are members of Theatre for Young Audiences USA.
“I jumped at the opportunity to adapt Jelani Memory’s book … into a theatrical piece for young audiences simply because it meant we were recognizing the importance of including children in these difficult conversations,” Davis said in a news release. “This show embraces the full spectrum of emotional response children may have as they navigate comprehending racism and how it may affect them.”
Memory added, “When I wrote ‘A Kids Book About Racism,’ I wrote it from my own kids. I never could have imagined it would have spread so far and wide to thousands of kids all over the world, or turned into a nationwide theatrical event. I am thrilled to see what Khalia and these other amazing artists create.”
“A Kids Book about Racism” is part of Memory’s children’s book publishing company, A Kids Book About, which offers titles on a range of big topics to explore including feminism, belonging, gratitude, cancer and many more.
The live-streaming for “A Kids Play About Racism” will also include interviews and educational videos. For more information on the play or to RSVP for a viewing, visit alliancetheatre.org/kids-play-racism.
