The AJC Peachtree Road Race, a July 4 tradition, is being delayed to another holiday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
In a May 1 news release, the Atlanta Track Club, which hosts the event annually, announced the 10-kilometer race is being postponed to Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26). This year will be the first time the event, which winds through Buckhead and Midtown, has not taken place on July 4.
“As Atlanta and the nation continue to take precautions to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we understand that Peachtree participants, volunteers, medical staff and the other first responders who keep them safe need more time to prepare for this year’s race,” Rich Kenah, the race director and the club’s executive director, said in the release. “We are thankful for the opportunity to move forward together with all of Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day in a responsible and safe format.”
Over 45,000 individuals have already registered for this year’s race. All confirmed participants will remain registered with no other action needed. Current registrants will also have the option to complete the race virtually, move their entry to 2021 at no charge, transfer to a new participant, donate their registration fee to the club’s community initiatives or receive a refund.
Also, the club plans to reopen registration for the Peachtree Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 for its members. Nonmember registration will be held Sept. 7 through 13 or when the event reaches capacity. Kilometer Kids Charity entries will remain open throughout the spring and summer.
The club also announced efforts to plan and implement new safety measures at this year’s race including fewer participants on each start line, longer separation between waves, reimagining hydration stations and working with MARTA to get residents to and from the event.
“As it has been for 55 years, health and safety is Atlanta Track Club's top priority. COVID-19 has pushed us to review our best practices and protocols in the areas of event and program safety,” Kenah said. “As this situation evolves and changes, we will make decisions based on the advice and information the club receives from health experts.”
Participants who chose to pick up their numbers in person will be able to do so at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo Nov. 23 through 25 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta. This year’s Peachtree Junior for children 14 and under will be held Nov. 27 and registration is open.
The Peachtree will replace the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Mile and Dash, which will be canceled for 2020. The Triple Peach Series presented by Mizuno will instead include the Publix Atlanta Half Marathon Feb. 28. Those registered for the Triple Peach will be automatically registered unless a refund is requested.
For more information on the Peachtree or to register, visit peachtreeroadrace.org.
