Christmas tree sales in metro Atlanta are up this year, and though there’s a variety of reasons for it, the COVID-19 pandemic is the main one.
Matt Bowman, owner of Atlanta-based Tradition Trees, which has four lots and delivers trees to residents all over the metro area, said his sales are up 150% overall and 300% online compared to 2019.
“I think people are just more accustomed to buying stuff online,” Bowman said. “… I think COVID has just accelerated the trend of buying online. We have a 100% satisfaction guaranteed (policy), so if they don’t like a tree we’ll get them another one or return their money. For the early trend in general, they’re ready to do something fun not having to do with COVID or the election.”
More than two months prior to Christmas Day, Lowe’s announced it will offer, for the first time, free delivery of live Christmas trees for customers who order online, and spend at least $45, this season. The Home Depot is also providing online reservations and free delivery for fresh-cut Christmas trees. #EarlyChristmas is trending on social media, mostly because Americans want to forget #2020.
Tradition Trees’ lots normally don’t open until the Saturday before Thanksgiving, but this year, due to the higher demand, they opened 10 days prior, Bowman said.
Another tree shortage that’s expected to hit the country later this month is one more reason residents are getting their Christmas trees early. The deficiency is brought on by not enough trees being planted due to farmers’ budget cuts during the Great Recession (they would be the right size this year) and the West Coast wild fires destroying countless trees.
Jimbo Livaditis, owner and CEO of Atlanta-based Big John’s Christmas Trees, which has nine metro Atlanta lots, said he’s also seen a demand for trees earlier in 2020. Big John’s doesn’t offer online tree sales due to its custom business model, but it will take orders via phone and email.
“This year, Christmas couldn't come soon enough for our customers,” Livaditis said. “We have been receiving orders since September. People in the know are aware of the ongoing tree shortage and wanted to secure a real tree to ensure this Christmas (so it) would be as special as possible. The phone and email orders came early and so did the crowds. We've never seen a Black Friday weekend like this one – it felt like a historical event!”
Desiree Heimann, vice president of marketing for Armstrong Garden Centers in California and Pike Nurseries in Georgia and North Carolina, said Duluth-based Pike, which has 15 metro Atlanta locations, offered online Christmas tree sales two years ago and again this year. Online sales are up this year, though Heimann would not disclose how much.
“Online we’re offering both local delivery and curbside pickup,” she said. “Curbside pickup is something we started offering when the pandemic hit.”
Heimann said in-person sales have also increased this year.
“We’re also seeing people decorate earlier,” she said. “It’s hard to see what the full season looks like (in terms of sales data) until we get a little closer to Christmas.”
Like Bowman, Heimann said online sales are up because customers are more comfortable with ordering items virtually because it’s convenient.
“Our goal is to let people shop the way they want to shop,” she said, referring to both online and in-person options. “Our shops are open-air (environments), and we’re encouraging masks and social distancing to follow safety mandates. But some people are at home and comfortable and just want the convenience of ordering online. We just want to give people that flexibility.
“I think people are looking for something that’s positive and to bring a little joy to the season. Up until last night, we’ve had fantastic weather. People are spending time in their garden and getting back to nature, (going) outdoors to have that healthy mind and body experience. We’ve reconnected with nature and reconnected with gardening.”
Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe’s has about a dozen metro Atlanta locations. Amy Allison, a company spokeswoman, could not provide statistics on its Christmas tree sales, but said Lowe’s is making it easier for customers to shop online.
“New customer expectations have also yielded new shopping behaviors, and through the pandemic, we innovated to help customers get access to important home products when, where and how they want,” she said. “And during the holidays, we introduced additional new features to help customers shop safely and efficiently. With less expected travel, many consumers may be more inclined to decorate their homes with live goods this year.”
Questions emailed to The Home Depot seeking information and comments on Christmas tree sales were not returned at the Neighbor’s deadline.
