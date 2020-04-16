As the Fulton County government continues its push for all residents to participate in the 2020 Census, the county has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau and Post 1 at-large Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond to sponsor the 2020 Census’ #TurnUpTheCount virtual rally.
The event will serve as a live call to action for area college students and will air on YouTube live via the Fulton County Government Television YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCYH7E0jH6HxE-3KTRluH8SQ) April 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be emceed by FGTV anchor Shaunya Chavis-Rucker and WAOK-AM host Derrick Boazman.
“Millennials and Generation Z are not just our future, but when it comes to the Census, they are the present,” Fulton Board of Commissioners chair Robb Pitts said in a news release. “Fulton County is proud to support this effort to encourage them to stand up and be counted so we will have the resources to provide the services our communities need.”
This virtual rally replaces in-person rallies planned for the county’s college campuses before they were cancelled due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, which has heightened concerns about ensuring an accurate count among young adults between 18 and 24.
Entertainers and media personalities, including “Killer Mike” Render, Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and DJ Greg Street, and political leaders such as District 5 U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Atlanta, and local college leaders are expected to participate.
The 2020 Census is the first time Generation Z (those born after 1997) will have the opportunity to count themselves in a U.S. Census.
“Those enrolled in college should be counted where they lived most of the year instead of with parents or at their temporary place of residence to ensure accurate funding to schools and local communities,” the release stated. “This generation is also represents one of the highest undercounted groups in the Census resulting in billions in lost funding for programs that serve young people.”
To participate in the Census, visit https://bit.ly/2XG4uBf.
