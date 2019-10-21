A suspect accused of robbing two residents late last month in Atlanta’s Candler Park community has been transferred from the Fulton County Jail to the DeKalb County Jail after authorities determined the crimes took place in DeKalb.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, Quinlan Pinkins, 19, of Atlanta, was arrested Oct. 3, two days after investigators identified him as a suspect and secured warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Fulton Jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Chris Hopper, spokesman for the Fulton district attorney’s office, said the arrest warrants for Pinkins were accidentally taken out in Fulton at first. Since the crime occurred in DeKalb, the warrants needed to be taken out in that county. Once that mistake was corrected, Pinkins was transferred to the DeKalb Jail Oct. 12.
The charges leveled against him in DeKalb are the same, and he remains in the DeKalb Jail. He was denied bond by a Fulton Superior Court judge Oct. 4, according to Tracy Flanagan, the Fulton Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Both crimes occurred Sept. 26 but within almost 24 hours of each other. The victims' names, which were originally included in this article, have been removed to protect their identities in light of the crimes committed.
Pinkins is accused of first robbing a man who was walking home on Candler Park Drive Sept. 26 at about 12:06 a.m. According to a police report, the suspect tackled Swanson, put a knife by his left eye and demanded he give him his Moto G7 Power cell phone, which is untraceable. After the suspect got the phone, he fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by another person.
In the second crime, which took place at about 10 p.m., Pinkins allegedly robbed a woman who was walking down Clifton Street. According to a police report, she noticed a black male about 6 feet tall with short curly black hair following her. She began to run and the suspect chased her to the Ponce de Leon Avenue intersection.
“He tackled her, threw her down to the ground and began smashing her head on the ground as he choked her,” the officer stated in his report. “He then produced a steak knife from his waistband and held it to her head and told her to give him her iPhone 6 and unlock and reset it. Once she reset the phone, she stated that the male ran off in an unknown direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.