Several runners from schools in DeKalb and Fulton counties were named to the 2020 Powerade All-Metro High School Cross Country Teams, which feature 42 athletes from 26 schools.
The teams were announced Nov. 10, and the Male and Female Runners of the Year were named Nov. 20 at a virtual awards banquet hosted by the Atlanta Track Club and live-streamed on YouTube. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held in person for the first time in its 56-year history.
Marietta High senior Kamari Miller and St. Pius X Catholic High School senior Mary Brady won the Male and Female Runners of the Year awards.
Miller took the Class 7A boys’ title at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state meet Nov. 6 and 7 at Carrollton High in Carrollton, finishing in 15 minutes, 29.72 seconds to both break the course record and lead the Blue Devils to the state crown.
Brady captured the 5A girls’ championship in 18:47.62 to lead the Golden Lions to the girls’ title. She was undefeated against Georgia runners this year and improved on her 2019 seventh-place finish at the state meet.
Wesleyan’s Chad McDaniel (1A Private) and Union Grove’s Eric Daughtery (5A) were named Boys and Girls Coaches of the Year, respectively, for guiding their teams to first- and fifth-place finishes.
At the banquet, the teams were split into first, second and third teams. The local runners named to the teams are as follows:
♦ Girls’ First Team: Brady, St. Pius X junior Hannah Schemmel (second in 5A), Blessed Trinity senior Hannah Minutti (third in 5A), Atlanta International School junior Cara Joyce (second in 1A Private), Marist freshman Ruby Little (second in 4A),
♦ Boys’ First Team: Landmark Christian senior Zack Truitt (first in 1A Private), Milton senior Hayden Marshall (third in 7A), Pace junior Edward Blaha (first in 2A), Holy Innocents’ sophomore Joe Sapone (second in 1A Private), Decatur junior Christian Gonzalez (first in 5A)
♦ Girls’ Second Team: Blessed Trinity junior Katie Hamfeldt (sixth in 5A), Riverwood senior Elle Mezzio (sixth in 6A), St. Pius X sophomore Grace Von Biberstein (eighth in 5A)
♦ Boys’ Second Team: Westminster junior Matthew Fernando (fourth in 3A), Wesleyan senior Mac Howie (third in 5A), Decatur senior Eion McNally (second in 5A)
♦ Girls’ Third Team: Marist junior Johna Grisik (third in 4A), Lovett senior Sydney Lamberson (first in 2A), Holy Innocents’ senior Hayden Puett (third in 1A Private), Dunwoody freshman Claire Shelton (fourth in 4A)
♦ Boys’ Third Team: St. Pius X junior Ryan Boyle (third in 5A), Lovett seniors Patrick Pitts (third in 2A) and Joe Urbanowicz (second in 2A), Blessed Trinity senior Adam Wade (fourth in 5A)
For more information, visit atlantatrackclub.org.
