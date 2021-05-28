Headlined by St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the inaugural Lost Art Music Festival will bring its eclectic lineup of Americana acts to Foxhall Resort in Douglas County June 12.
Shovels & Rope, The War And Treaty, Ben Nichols of Lucero, The Pink Stones and the Sundogs will also perform at the event, which combines elements of Southern soul, folk, alt-country, cosmic country and more. Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform at the kickoff show June 11.
Breaking down the barrier between performer and fan, Lost Art will include Inner Circle Experiences with the performers.
“Fans want to experience music again,” festival founder Jim Ethridge said in a news release. “To see the bands they love with friends in a safe, open air environment. Lost Art Music Festival provides that. We’re fans, too, and can’t wait to soak in the Georgia sunshine with an adult beverage and our favorite bands.”
Though the festival will be held outside, all COVID-19 pandemic-related health and safety measures will be followed. All attendees must confirm one round of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test (taken within 48 hours), as well as take a brief health questionnaire prior to entry.
The festival grounds are 115,000 square feet and will be operated at 20% capacity. A festival COVID coordinator will make sure safety measures are followed by staff, vendors and guests throughout the event. It will include hand-sanitizing and washing stations, cashless transactions and frequent sanitization of surfaces.
Tickets are $69.25 for general admission and $168 for VIP, with taxes included. VIP tickets include access to The Paddock Private Bar & Shaded Porch and an additional viewing area by the stage as well as private bathrooms, private bar and five complimentary beverages. Other fees, such as COVID verification, may apply. The event is rain or shine.
There will be three Inner Circle Experiences, with each one starting at 1 p.m. and lasting about an hour.
First, at the Broken Bones Lawn Sports BBQ Cookout, attendees will get a barbecue plate and sides paired with craft beers from New Belgium. Then they will compete in bocce ball and horseshoes tournaments, with the winners playing members of St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Tickets are $35 and limited to 30 fans.
Second, the War and Treaty ATV Tour and Hayride will include band members Michael and Tanya Trotter on a unique guided ATV and hayride trip across the Foxhall Resort property. During the tour, Michael and Tanya will perform a short, stripped-down (and socially distanced) concert. Tickets are $200 total per ATV for one driver plus one rider) and $30 per person for hayrides. It’s limited to four ATVs (two riders each) and 10 for the hayride.
Third, the Shovels & Rope Chattahoochee River Walk Concert + Cocktail will include a leisurely hike along the Chattahoochee River, ending at a spot where they enjoy a complimentary cocktail and an unamplified, short set from the band. Tickets are $25 and are limited to 20 fans.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com.
