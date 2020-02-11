Friends of Bulloch is hosting a lecture series this spring about the history of the Roswell area and Georgia in the nineteenth century.
Author Connie Huddleston will talk about her new biography on the founder of Bulloch Hall and will sign copies of her book, "James Stephens Bulloch: Aristocratic Southern Gentleman." Beginning with his grandfather, the first James Bulloch in America, this biography presents James’ life as reconstructed from period documents, letters, and newspapers. The book signing will be at Bulloch Hall Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Osage Terrace Room.
On March 19 at 7 p.m., UGA’s Fulton County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, Melissa Mattee, along with Fulton County Master Gardener, Bodie Pennisi, will present a program on nineteenth century gardens in Georgia. Bulloch Hall has both reconstructed formal and kitchen gardens that demonstrate ornamental, medicinal and edible plants. Mattee and Pennisi will relate their talk to the grounds at Bulloch and area gardens.
Local historian Clarke Otten will present his lecture about the Roswell Railroad May 14 at 7 p.m. The railroad began operating in 1881 and continued to operate until 1920. Isaac Roberts was responsible for the development and operation of the railroad which led to the formation of two new cities, Dunwoody and Chamblee. In 1895 he built a Victorian home across from the northern terminal of the rail-line. It still stands today on the road in Roswell that is named after him, Roberts Drive.
On June 2 at 7 p.m., author Lee Dunn’s book will talk about her book, "Cracking the Solid, The Life of John Fletcher Hanson, Father of Georgia Tech." Dunn's book chronicles the life of a man who was a rare combination of industrialist, journalist and orator who spent most of his life in Macon. Dunn, a graduate of Pierce College, has been involved in historic landscape preservation and advocacy for over 20 years. She serves in various leadership roles in historic landscape throughout the state.
All lectures take place in the Osage Terrace Room at Bulloch Hall and the cost per lecture is $8. Members of Friends of Bulloch are $4. Register online at www.bullochhall.org
