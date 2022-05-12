Westminster, Lovett and Marist won state championships in their respective classifications at the Georgia High School Association state girls’ soccer championship games May 3 through May 6.
Westminster won the Class AAA championship, while Pace took the AA title and Marist claimed the AAAA crown.
It was another year, another title for Westminster (19-1), which defeated Greater Atlanta Christian in the AAA finals at McEachern High School in Powder Springs May 4 to win its seventh consecutive title and 14th overall.
Allie Ross scored two goals, while Henley Tippins and Evelyn Shores added a goal each to lead the Wildcats to victory.
"I'm proud of the girls to persevere through many changes and in particular, the coaching change," First-year Westminster coach Sharon Loughran said. "Through the leadership of an exceptional group of seniors, the team developed a rich identity and culture. The team worked the process and pushed themselves to very high levels of soccer play. We thank our opponent, GAC, to push us to be our best."
Lovett (21-3) edged out Northside rival Pace Academy (15-7) 2-1 in the AA finals at Mercer University in Macon May 4 to win its second straight state title and fifth in program history, with Leslie Lewallen providing the game-winning goal for the Lions.
"It has been absolutely amazing winning the state title for the second year in a row," Lovett coach Virginia Seiler said. "I am so proud of my team for coming together and succeeding under difficult circumstances. Our team has had some challenges with injury this season. We had to use every single person from our bench throughout the playoffs because of the injuries. This made the win that much better. It felt like a true team effort. Leslie Lewallen ending her soccer career on a go ahead goal in the state final was also an incredibly special moment. I have focused with the team on hard work and resilience this season, and we really saw that come through in Macon."
Parker Stillman added the first goal for Lovett, while Adair Smith scored the only goal for Pace.
Marist (16-5) defeated Jefferson 1-0 in overtime to win the AAAA championship, its eighth state title overall, at Mercer University in Macon May 5.
Mary Margaret Flagg scored the winning goal in the first of the two overtime periods to give the War Eagles their state crown
"This season was all about the journey and coming together as a team," Marist coach Curtis Engsberg said. "We had a lot of new components – it is my first year coaching the girls, over half the roster was new to the team and only two of the girls who started this year’s final were in the starting lineup for last year’s final. So while we are blessed with a ton of talent, we had to learn how to play together and get the most from our performance as a team. I’m so proud of the girls for all their hard work, dedication, and positive attitudes throughout the season. Jefferson was a tough opponent and played really well, but we stuck together, trusted each other, and ultimately found a way to win the game."
Holy Innocents’ (16-3-3) fell just short of a second straight state title with a 1-0 loss to Pnecrest Academy in the A Private finals at McEachern May 3.
